Apple Watch Series 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Do you need the highest-end smartwatch for day-to-day use? – Sportskeeda

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to Apple’s line of smartwatches. It is a great all-rounder, with features that appeal to fitness fans, music lovers, and anyone who wants a stylish device on their wrist.

The Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is Apple’s new flagship smartwatch. It’s packed with features that are designed to appeal to users who want the very best in terms of performance and design.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest model of the Watch. The Watch comes in a variety of styles and prices, so there is something for everyone. It was released in September 2022 alongside other products in Apple’s annual “Far Out” event and boasts of several improvements over the previous model, including a faster processor, a new ovulation tracking feature, and upgraded health tracking features.

The Watch Ultra is the top-of-the-line model from Apple. It was released alongside its younger brother, Series 8, and includes an overall rugged design and staggering battery life.

If you are looking for a new smartwatch, you may be wondering whether to go for the Apple Watch Series 8 or splurge on the new Ultra. Both are great devices, but which one is right for you?

The Watch Ultra comes with an action button that may be customized to provide quick access to a variety of helpful functionalities. It may start workouts right away and advance users to the next Multisport workout interval.

Each of the three watches has a wealth of health-related capabilities, including an oxygen monitor, an ECG app, notifications for heart rate and cardiac activity, menstrual cycle tracking with retroactive ovulation estimates, and more.

Apple has expanded its range of SOS connections and cellular reception features. Additionally, the Ultra contains an 86-decibel siren that can be heard up to 180 meters away to signal attention. It also contains three built-in microphones to enhance the audio quality of voice calls.

With a battery life of up to 36 hours, the Ultra offers the longest battery life of any Apple watch thus far. A new low-power mode can also increase battery life by up to 60 hours. Comparatively, the Series 8 has a battery life of 18 hours, with low power mode that will increase it to 36 hours.

The Always-on Retina display is a feature that is a part of both Series 8 and Ultra. However, the Ultra stands out for its brightness. It is the brightest Apple watch ever, with up to 2000 nits.

The SE and Series 8 have displays that are 1000 nits bright out of the box. The screen area of the Apple Watch Ultra is 27% larger than that of the Apple Watch Series 8, which is also 20% larger than the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a more robust design than the Series 8. The wearable is perfect for hikers and ocean swimmers because of its dust resistance and 100M water resistance.

With its EN13319 certification, the Apple Watch Ultra seeks to compete with other sports watch manufacturers like Garmin. A depth gauge with a water temperature sensor is also included.

The Ultra has a 49mm case size, which is the metal casing for the watch’s components. Additionally, the display resolution is higher at 410×502 pixels. While Series 8 is available in aluminum and steel finishes, the ultra has a titanium finish.

Priced at $799, the Ultra will go on sale on September 23. For the GPS+ cellular variant, the Series 8 starts at $399. Starting on September 16, buyers will be able to purchase both timepieces.

The Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra are the two highest-end smartwatches on the market. But do you need the highest-end smartwatch for day-to-day use? The answer depends on what you need a smartwatch for.

If you need a smartwatch for fitness tracking, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great option. It has all the features you need to track your fitness, and it is the more affordable option.

Overall, Series 8 is a great choice for day-to-day use. It has all the features you need in a smartwatch, and it is less expensive than the Watch Ultra. If you are looking for the best possible performance, the Ultra is the best choice, but for most people, the Series 8 will be more than sufficient.

