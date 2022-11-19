Amazon Freevee now on Android TV OS – Advanced Television

July 5, 2022

Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is now available on Google TV on Android TV OS devices in the UK, with availability on Android mobile devices coming later this month.

The Amazon Freevee app will launch across Google TV and other Android TV OS devices including Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, Sharp, Vestel, Nvidia, Xiaomi, TCL and more.

Amazon Freevee features original titles including the recently launched crime drama Bosch: Legacy and new home-design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis as well as upcoming premieres of the service’s first Original film, Love Accidentally on July 15th, and the Amazon Freevee Original comedy series Sprung on August 19th. The free streaming service also features a constantly updated library of movies and television favourites such as Les Misérables, The Voices, Person of Interest and The Closer.

Amazon Freevee is already available as an app on Fire TV and Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app across.

