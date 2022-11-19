iOS 16.2 Update: Release Date and Features – DealNTech

Ansari Zaid Mobiles

The iPhone 14 series was announced on September 14, 2022. The series got much love from fans and consumers. The series came out of the box with iOS 16. The update comprises several new features and improvements, such as redesigned lock screen, new widgets, new access to the iMessage application, Clean Energy Charging, enabling percentage on the Status bar, and many more. But as reported and claimed by consumers, the iOS 16 has been a buggy mess. Battery drain and connectivity issues are one of them.

To figure out the issues, Apple has already released updates like iOS 16.0.1, iOS 16.0.2, and iOS 16.0.3. And now, the technology giant has been testing various next-generation operating systems like iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. Mark Gurman said in his newsletter that the new operating systems would be available in mid-December.

Update November 9: Apple has released iOS 16.2 beta 2 to developers. It brings 5G support in India, Live Activity tweaks, and New Health widgets for medication. The update brings 5G support to iPhone handsets in India. You can join in the beta programme to experience Airtel or Jio 5G on your iPhone.

In his Power On Newsletter, Gurman says that iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 “began beta testing this past week,” and they “should be released around mid-December.” Further claimed, “I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3,” Gurman said in his newsletter.

He further says, “Those software updates are expected to debut between early February and the beginning of March,”

Mark Gurman tweeted, “The first iOS 16.2 beta is out for developers. Just one day after iOS 16.1’s public release.”

So, considering this, iOS 16.2 stable release is expected to arrive in the mid of December. And considering Gurman’s analysis, iOS 16.3 is expected around February or March.



Apart from this, there will be support with external displays for iPads via the update.

So, if you were waiting for the follow-up version of iOS 16.1, then iOS 16.2 is making its way to you around mid-December. And you will be able to witness the features mentioned above with the update. Keep an eye on our social media platforms to keep updated about the current tech happenings.



John Wayne Goodin

The only real built-in feature that IOS 16.1 trashed is the text-to-speech in accessibility. It’s just gotten totally buggy. You can have it set up to display highlighting word by word as it’s spoken, only to have it highlighting an entire paragraph at once. A lot of the time it’s doing this, it’s skipping half a paragraph before it’s started speaking and then it stops highlighting until the next paragraph. Apple needs to concentrate more.on fixing core features before adding new functionality.

