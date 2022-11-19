Life-saver! Apple Watch can detect life-threatening heart disease – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

We have heard a number of stories about how the Apple Watch proved its capability to save a life in an emergency situation. In a recent development, Apple Watch is said to even detect silent life-threatening heart disease. This has been proved by researchers at the Mayo Clinic which offers a deeper look at Apple Watch and its ECG feature to detect heart abnormalities, mainly left ventricular dysfunction. The Mayo Clinic study explains that due to the asymptomatic nature of cardiac dysfunction, these diseases often go undiagnosed. Hence, the Apple Watch can help to make people aware of it.

The study further explains that “Left Ventricular dysfunction of the heart is usually followed by congestive heart failure that can lead to a multitude of cardiac disorders.” The left ventricle of the heart is responsible for pumping oxygen to the vital organs of the body. Hence, it is important to diagnose any related problem in the left ventricle. If Apple Watch will be able to detect any changes in the left ventricle of the heart, it will be a breakthrough in the Medtech industry.

As per a report by MyHealthyApple, the study used the single-lead ECG capability of the Apple Watch to identify left-ventricular dysfunction. The Mayo Study digitally recorded the data of 2454 patients from 46 US states and 11 countries between August 2021 and February 2022. Participants sent over 125000 ECGs across the world which were later scrubbed and processed via a proprietary AI algorithm developed by the researchers.

It further says, “The AI algorithm detected patients with low EF(ejection fraction) with an area under the curve of 0.885 (95% confidence interval 0.823–0.946) and 0.881 (0.815–0.947), using the mean prediction within a 30-d window or the closest ECG relative to the echocardiogram that determined the EF, respectively.”

The results indicated that Apple Watch ECGs used in non-clinical environments can help to identify and detect cardiac dysfunction, which is a life-threatening condition. This latest study and its findings are published in Nature Medicine.

