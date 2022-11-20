Cryptocurrency roundup for November 20: Why Mark Cuban still believes in crypto, banks need to take over… – Moneycontrol

My Account

Follow us on:

Powered By

Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.

Invest Now

Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

STOCKAXIS EMERGING MARKET LEADERS

15-20 High Growth Stocks primed for price jumps

Subscribe

Last Updated : November 20, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Cryptocurrency roundup for November 20: Why Mark Cuban still believes in crypto, banks need to take over cryptocurrency, and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Big Story

Crypto Fund Sino Global Had Deep Ties to FTX Beyond Equity Investment

Sino Global Capital, one of Asia’s biggest and most well-known crypto investors, led by Matthew Graham, tweeted a statement this week that its “direct exposure to FTX exchange was confined to mid-seven figures held in custody.” The wording of the statement leaves open the question of how big the firm’s indirect exposure might be – including a portfolio of digital tokens that stood at $129 million as recently earlier this year, according to investor documents; many of those tokens, including the Solana blockchain’s SOL, were among those closely associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, the once-billionaire crypto whiz-kid-turned-pariah who ran FTX. More here

FTX Saga

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To ‘420-69,’ Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?

The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. In a play on the Elon Musk-loved ‘420-69’ joke, FTX initiated a $420,690,000 top-up to a series B funding round in October 2021, which attracted 69 investors, valuing the then-healthy company at $25 billion. Details here

Mark Cuban

Here’s Why Mark Cuban Still Believes In Crypto Despite FTX Breakdown

Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban still believes in crypto, even though the entire cryptocurrency market is reeling under the FTX collapse. His optimism is based on the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, known as smart contracts. Cuban says that smart contracts will be a great tool in creating valuable applications for everyone in the crypto market. Continue reading

Sam Bankman Fried

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During Funding Spree

When FTX raised $420 million from an array of big-name investors in October last year, the cryptocurrency exchange said the money would help grow the business, improve user experience and allow it to engage more with regulators. Left unmentioned was that nearly three-quarters of the money, $300 million, went instead to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who sold some of his personal stake in the company, according to FTX financial records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the transaction. Full story here

Crypto-Regulation

FTX illustrated why banks need to take over cryptocurrency

FTX — the three letters on everyone’s lips in recent days. For those active in the crypto space, it has been a shattering blow as a tumultuous year for crypto nears an end. The repercussions are severe, with over a million people and businesses owed money following the collapse of the crypto exchange, according to bankruptcy filings. With investigations into the collapse ongoing, it will certainly push forward regulatory changes, either via lawmakers or through federal agencies. More here

Market Buzz

Bitcoin and Ether in green as crypto m-cap declines

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 20 even as the global crypto market cap increased 0.82 percent to $836.91 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 22.77 percent to $33.17 billion over the last 24 hours. Total volume in DeFi stood at $2.18 billion, which is 22.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $2.18 billion, which is 90.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Details here

MC Podcast | Why are investors ignoring LIC and what can change sentiment?

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source