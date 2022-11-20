Digital Crabwalk? GMC Hummer EV Appearing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The Drive

Are there charging stations on the digital battlefield?

NicoDeMattia

The all-new GMC Hummer EV will soon be coming to a screen near you, as America’s largest electric truck will be featured in America’s most popular video game franchise, Call of Duty. Not only will the Hummer EV be featured in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II but it will even be a playable vehicle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Players will get their first taste of the Hummer EV on October 28, when Modern Warfare II releases, and it will be featured in the single-player campaign. It doesn’t seem as if players will be able to drive the Hummer EV in the single-player portion of the game, though. However, the free-to-play, Battle Royale version of the game, Warzone 2.0, will feature a drivable Hummer for players to use as they wish. Since Warzone features a massive free-for-all map, players should be able to get into some pretty hilarious shenanigans with the Hummer EV. Although, Warzone 2.0 releases on November 16, so players will have to wait a bit longer to digitally drive it.

“Bringing the supertruck into Call of Duty will allow players to elevate their experience and provide a new way to play, powered by a nearly quiet and fast-accelerating EV.” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC.

I’m curious to see if the in-game Hummer EV is as capable as the real car is. With 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque, the real-life Hummer EV is capable of 0-60 mph in three seconds flat. Hopefully, the in-game version feels that fast. In reality, the Hummer EV also has 13-inches of ground clearance, which makes it quite capable off-road, so it would be cool if it can handle some crazy terrain in the game’s new map. Even cooler would be if it could crab walk in-game like it can in reality.

The Hummer EV isn’t the only automotive connection to the new Call of Duty game, either. Players will also be able to run around at the Singapore F1 circuit, which is one of the game’s multiplayer maps.

I think it will be kind of neat if the real-world characteristics of the Hummer EV can be implemented into the game. I’ll admit to jumping into a Call of Duty game from time to time, so I’m actually looking forward to checking this out. Though, that only means I’m going to be digitally run over by a teenager who’s going to trash talk me afterward and make me rethink my life choices.

