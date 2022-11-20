iOS 16 India Update: Full List Supported Devices, Release Date, Features – Trak.in

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space

Apple WWDC developer’s conference saw the much-awaited iOS 16 being announced. The new OS comes with a number of upgrades including lock screen widgets, live activities, iCloud Photo Sharing and much more. With iOS 16 Apple will now stop supporting a number of old iPhones. The iPhones older than iPhone 8 won’t be getting any of the new features.

Siri can now hang up calls hands-free and can set up newly downloaded apps on its own.

These are the following iPhones to not receive the upcoming iOS update.

iPhone 4

iPhone 4s

iPhone 5

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE 2016

The iPhone 7 series and the first iPhone SE from 2016 and received all the latest iOS updates for six years, while the iPhone 6S series received updates for seven years straight.

This new iOS 16 update comes with a number of upgrades and changes.

Lock Screen With Widgets

iOS 16 will now allow you to add customisable widgets on the lock screen like animated lock screen images and useful features. The Notifications / Now playing widget has been shifted to the bottom of the lock screen. There’s a ‘Live Activities’ feature as well for sports, food delivery tracking and more.

Focus Upgrade

Focus has been linked to the Lock Screen where you tie a lock screen wallpaper and widgets to a particular Focus.

Messages Upgrade

Apple added three most-requested features with iOS 16. It includes ‘edit/undo’ sent messages, mark threads as unread and SharePlay.

Mail Upgrade

Apple added a few features to the Mail. Now you can schedule emails and can also cancel delivery of a message at any moment before it reaches the recipient.

Siri Can Now Hang Up Calls, Set Up Apps

Siri now can run shortcuts when an app is downloaded without any setup. Also you can now hang up calls and FaceTime hands-free by simply saying “Hey Siri, hang up.”

iCloud Shared Photo Library

iCloud Shared Photo Library feature has been added where people within a family can share photos with a separate iCloud library which can be up to six users. One can also choose to share existing photos from personal libraries. You can directly share an image with a new toggle in the Camera app.

Live Test Support With Videos

Finally, Live Text has now been expanded to videos. Devices will be able to recognise text across iOS including live videos. You can pause a video and click on the text to convert currency, translate text, search and more.

Updated Safari

Safari has a new shared Tab Groups for a collection of websites with friends and family. A passkey has been added in the form of Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain across Apple ecosystem.

