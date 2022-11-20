Musk Doubles Down on New Model as Competition Picks Up – Not a Tesla App

Elon Musk has said it before but will repeat it whenever asked. While virtually attending the B20 conference in Indonesia, Musk was asked about creating a smaller, more affordable car. The moderator suggested it be called the Model I for India or Indonesia. It’s a reoccurring question, but with competition also targeting a cheaper price point, Tesla must find a way to get there.
Musk responded to the question familiarly, “I can’t speak too much to the future of Tesla product development, except to say that we do think that making a much more affordable vehicle would make a lot of sense and we should do something.”
It’s something Tesla will have to do. Volvo’s CEO Jim Rowan told Automotive New Europe that EVs should be at price parity with gas cars in a couple of years.
The manufacturer has also teased a small EV that it sees as entry-level for consumers. It’s set a goal of producing 600,000 battery-powered vehicles by 2025. So far this year, it has made 40,500. Therefore, the new small vehicle the company is talking about would have to be a price point that would move many cars. Rowan said, “city car aimed at a younger demographic who can subscribe to it and make it their first Volvo.”
Tesla has already brought down the price of producing electric vehicles, but Volvo says it can do better. Volvo said during its Capital Markets Day presentations that it plans to have battery pack costs down to less than $100 per kilowatt hour by 2025-26. A recent tear-down of the Tesla Model 3 pack, overseen by analysts from UBS bank, showed a cost of $131 per kWh.
During the third quarter earnings call, Musk said that Tesla’s new vehicle development team was already working on the next platform and would incorporate everything the company has learned from Models S, 3, X, Y, Semi and Cybertruck.
He also said that the target was to create a 2-for-1, as in producing two cars using the same effort it currently takes to build one. “It will be smaller, to be clear. But it will, I think, certainly become, certainly exceed the production of all our other vehicles combined.”
There have been rumblings of a Model 2, a vehicle that would cost around $25,000, for a few years around Tesla.
With the company having a hard time keeping up with orders for the Model 3 and Model Y, that didn’t seem necessary. However, Musk could also be alluding to the company’s upcoming Robotaxi, or possibly a platform will be shared by both vehicles.
The company must address the need for a cheaper vehicle with the competition catching up and targeting areas where Tesla doesn’t currently offer products.
In an ironic twist, Tesla’s soaring popularity has helped a repair shop that’s been around for over a century. During General Motors Investor Day, the company’s President, Mark Reuss, said, “That’s a growing business for us. I gotta say it’s a new business,” according to Barrons. He was referring to servicing Teslas at GM facilities. The car company, which has been around since 1908, has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas since 2021 in the United States.
While not happy to be losing the business on the service side, Tesla must be relieved that its owners have access to repairs at a company that has thousands of service centers across the country. Tesla has increased production, getting more of its in-demand vehicles on the road; however, it takes much longer to have facilities built and employees trained to service these vehicles.
Recently, internal documents showed that the company was going to introduce a process allowing salvaged Tesla to be recertified and allowed back on the Supercharger grid. That may increase the number of Teslas that need to be worked on. Improvements to service have been on Tesla’s radar for some time. Last year, Musk said that the company was expediting service center openings to keep up with the exploding demand for the product.
In September, Elon Musk said that he was focused on improving service. A Twitter user complained about a recent service appointment being canceled on short notice. Musk responded: Note, I am putting a lot of time personally into advancing Tesla service to make it awesome. Hopefully, this is starting to be felt by Tesla owners.
The user also pointed out that Tesla can charge $100 for canceling an appointment with less than 24 hours’ notice, but there was no penalty when the company cancels with short notice. Musk tweeted: You’re right, we should credit Tesla owners $100 if we change appointments with less than 24 hours notice. Should be reciprocal. On June 4, 2022, he tweeted: Working on Tesla North American service. Goal is 2/3 of cars receive same-day service, no wait.
But since those tweets, Musk has had a lot of attention taken to running his new company – Twitter. It’s unclear how long he will be running Twitter or when his full attention will return to Tesla and improving service.
While more facilities have opened, many Tesla owners are clearly finding it more convenient to go to the neighborhood GM dealership. This ironic twist may provide some short-term relief. Still, Tesla must continue building and staffing more service centers to keep owners happy and persuade prospective buyers to consider the electric car pioneer when purchasing their next vehicle.
Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other things.
Since the Safety Score feature launched, Tesla has had a handful of improvements. Version 1.2, however, is the function’s biggest update yet. This update will hopefully address a number of the concerns drivers were having before about how the score was calculated.
Tesla uses the Predicted Collision Formula (PCF) to calculate all of the above factors. This formula predicts how many car accidents may happen per 1 million miles driven.
This new version 1.2 adds features like a visualization of your trip (without location data to protect privacy), Late Night Driving and an increased grace period from three to five seconds.
Here is a list of the changes to Safety Score:
One of the biggest upgrades to version 1.2 is the addition of Late Night Driving. Tesla notes in their blog post that, “Late Night Driving is defined as the number of seconds you spend driving at night (10pm – 4am) divided by the number of seconds you spend driving total in the day.” Although Late Night Driving is capped at 29.3% of your total score.
The reason Tesla has added this as a safety factor is that driving at night can be more dangerous due to reduced visibility, tiredness, and distractions.
According to the National Safety Council, most fatal accidents occur between 4pm and 11:59pm, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday being the most frequent accident days.
Tesla’s new trip visualization feature in version 1.2 is also a welcomed improvement. Previously, drivers were not given detailed feedback about their drives. Instead, they were just given an adjusted score. Trip visualization will show drivers when their trip started, when Autopilot was engaged/disengaged, the time of the infraction (if any), and when the trip ended.
These insights will hopefully allow drivers to reflect on each drive and correct any aggressive driving in order to receive Full Self-Driving beta.
Although Tesla has launched Safety Score v1.2, some drivers will remain enrolled in the original version. You can see which version you’re enrolled in by scrolling to the bottom of the Safety Score screen.
These Safety Score improvements come at the same time Tesla Insurance launches in Minnesota.
