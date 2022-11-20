'Bitcoin Rainbow' chart hints BTC could reach 6-figure price within 2 years – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidation around the $20,000 level continues to play out, with the flagship cryptocurrency appearing to stabilize around the region amid the sustained crypto winter. However, investors are monitoring the asset’s price trends for signals on the next action.

One of the tools leveraged in determining possible Bitcoin price action is the Bitcoincenter’s rainbow price chart. The chart highlights how past Bitcoin prices can offer a glimpse of how the asset could potentially perform in future.

In the long term, if the historical pattern is sustained, the chart suggests that Bitcoin could reach a six-figure value of $626,383 by October 9, 2024, when the flagship cryptocurrency will hit the ‘Maximum Bubble Territory’ represented by the dark red color.

At the same time, the chart indicates that the current crypto winter might have bottomed. Notably, the current Bitcoin price of about $19,500 is rated under the ‘Basically a Fire Sale’ zone represented by the color blue.

Historically, the last time Bitcoin attained the level was in March 2020, when the asset traded for almost $5,000. Consequently, Bitcoin embarked on a rally culminating in an all-time high of nearly $69,000 by the end of 2021.

In the run-up to the bullish trend, the rainbow chart also shows Bitcoin ‘HODL’ status will kick in at the end of the year when the asset trades at $86,151.

It is worth noting that the rainbow chart bands have been adjusted over time to better fit past performances. At the same time, the color bands only follow logarithmic regression and are not part of the scientific basis. Notably, the creators of the chart note that the it is a fun way of looking at Bitcoin’s potential future performance.

In the meantime, Bitcoin has recorded some stability in the last seven days. By press time, the asset was trading at $19,511 with weekly gains of almost 2%.

The stability has also been experienced in the asset’s market cap, which stands at about $374.14 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Disclaimer: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.



Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

By subscribing you agree with Finbold T&C’s & Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 FINODES LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source