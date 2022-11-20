The best Apple Watch bands for any kind of user in 2022 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Some of our favorite Apple Watch bands

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Now that the new Apple Watch models are out, companies are shipping new bands for any fashion sense. Here are the top picks for Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE 2022.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the first model with a larger 49mm case. Both the Apple Watch SE released in 2022, and the Apple Watch Series 8 come in 41mm and 44mm size variants. The band size situation remains the same — the smaller watches will fit the smaller lug standard that Apple set at launch, and the larger ones remain compatible with the bigger lug.

The Apple Watch Ultra will fit existing standard 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm bands. That said, we have found that a very few third-party bands that don’t fit, that have very slightly larger lugs than standard. Those are generally coming from generic and unpronounceable brands that have too many adjacent consonants in the company name.

Our roundup of bands includes different case materials, styles, and at least one that is made of recycled materials.

Titanium Band by Nomad

Nomad’s Titanium Band for the Apple Watch features a black carbon coating over grade 2 titanium. This titanium version is 99% pure and has more resistance to corrosion than other grades.

The coating, which the company calls a Diamond-like carbon coating, is resistant to scratches. The band includes a tool for users to adjust the length.

It’s available for the Apple Watch Ultra size at 49mm, as well as all other versions of the Apple Watch, for $249.95.

Sport Band by Nomad

Nomad also has a Sport band for the Apple Watch that comes in various colors, and the Ultra Orange variant is the only limited edition option.

The Sport Band is 100% waterproof and is made out of FKM fluoroelastomer rubber, a class of synthetic rubber designed to work in high temperatures and is resistant to oils. It’s also antimicrobial and can be easily sanitized with soap and water.

The regular Sport band is is $59.95 and a thinner Sport Slim option can be had for the same price. There are options for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra and a variant that supports all other Apple Watch models.

Active Band Pro by Nomad

Nomad also has a series of leather bands for the Apple Watch using 100% waterproof leather and FKM fluoroelastomer rubber.

The leather, Heinen leather from Germany, features interior ventilation channels to help reduce sweat build-up. It’s designed for the Apple Watch, but the product listing doesn’t mention the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Active Band Pro is available for $79.95.

Steel Band by Nomad

Another band from Nomad is an attractive stainless steel option featuring a Diamond-like carbon coating for scratch resistance.

It’s made from 316L stainless steel, sometimes called A4 stainless steel or marine grade stainless steel. It has a magnetic clasp and a tool to adjust the length, and this band is available for the Apple Watch Ultra and all other models.

The Steel band can be purchased for for $149.95 in silver and graphite.

Star Wars Darth Vader band by MobyFox

Officially licensed by Lucasfilm, the band features 3D elements inspired by Darth Vader’s black armor, such as his helmet, chest plate, and the Imperial Crest.

Made with sweat and UV-resistant silicone, this smartwatch band is tough while feeling smooth. Download the MobyFace App to unlock 20 exclusive Watch Faces included with the purchase.

This band retails for $59.95 and is available for all Apple Watch models. Coupon code VARIANT15 knocks 15% off the band at MobyFox directly, while the company is selling it for $39.90 via MobyFox on Amazon.

MARVEL Groot band by MobyFox

MobyFox has other collections of bands from popular movies, including those from MARVEL. For example, the ‘I am Groot’ band features the beloved character from Guardians of the Galaxy, officially licensed.

Made with sweat and UV-resistant silicone, this smartwatch band is durable while feeling smooth. Download the MobyFace App to unlock 20 exclusive Watch Faces included with the purchase.

This band is available for $45.00 (save 15% with promo code VARIANT15) and supports all versions of the Apple Watch.

Steel Qira band by Juuk

The 41mm Qira band from Juuk is available in various finishes, including polished, brushed, rose gold, and more.

Each link in the 316L stainless steel band is a pyramid. It fits wrist sizes from 142mm (5.59 inches) to 200mm (7.87 inches). All bands come with a small screwdriver for link removal.

This fashionable band can be had for for $169.99, but the company is offering a 15% discount using the code ENDOFSUMMER22.

Leather Simple band by Arrow & Board

The Simple band from Arrow & Board is made in small-batch style in Texas. Each side is a piece of vegetable-tanned leather that will soften over time and develop a patina.

It’s available for Apple Watch case sizes 40mm/41mm, and 44mm/45mm, so support for the Apple Watch Ultra is not found here. No matter which size customers choose, the band is available for $79.

Porter band by Arrow & Board

The company says this medium brown band can match nearly any outfit. Each side is a piece of vegetable-tanned leather that will soften over time and develop a patina, although the company says creating this band takes longer than its other offerings.

It’s available for Apple Watch case sizes 40mm/41mm, and 44mm/45mm for $119.

Aurora band by Urban Armor Gear

This band is made of soft, antimicrobial silicone with an adjustable clasp for security. It features striped detail on the outer band and a sport wave design on the inner band to provide airflow to the skin.

The product listing says it’s available for all Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra. However, the sizes to choose from are 45mm/44mm/42mm for the Ultra, and 41mm/40mm/38mm. In any case, it can be purchased for $39.95 on Amazon.

Nato Eco band by Urban Armor Gear

The Nato Eco strap is made of recycled water bottles, a recycled woven label, and recyclable stainless steel hardware. It has a multiple pass-through design for added security.

The sizes to choose from are 45mm/44mm/42mm, and 41mm/40mm/38mm, and can be purchased for $49.95 via Urban Armor Gear on Amazon.

Lowry Cuff band by Pad & Quill

The Lowry Cuff is made of full-grain leather with a soft leather lining. It has an opening for the Apple Watch optical pulse sensor on the bottom, so features that use this won’t be affected.

The marine-grade stitching is the same durable kind found in parachutes, sails, and more. This band is designed for 125mm to 215mm wrists.

It’s compatible with Apple Watch models and retails for $89.95. Promo code PQ15 brings the price down to $76.46, though, at Pad & Quill.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE at its “Far Out” event in September 2022.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the first model with a larger 49mm case. Both the Apple Watch SE released in 2022, and the Apple Watch Series 8 come in 41mm and 44mm size variants. The band size situation remains the same — the smaller watches will fit the smaller lug standard that Apple set at launch, and the larger ones remain compatible with the bigger lug.

The Apple Watch Ultra will fit existing standard 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm bands. That said, we have found that a very few third-party bands that don’t fit, that have very slightly larger lugs than standard. Those are generally coming from generic and unpronounceable brands that have too many adjacent consonants in the company name.

Our roundup of bands includes different case materials, styles, and at least one that is made of recycled materials.

Nomad’s Titanium Band for the Apple Watch features a black carbon coating over grade 2 titanium. This titanium version is 99% pure and has more resistance to corrosion than other grades.

The coating, which the company calls a Diamond-like carbon coating, is resistant to scratches. The band includes a tool for users to adjust the length.

It’s available for the Apple Watch Ultra size at 49mm, as well as all other versions of the Apple Watch, for $249.95.

Nomad also has a Sport band for the Apple Watch that comes in various colors, and the Ultra Orange variant is the only limited edition option.

The Sport Band is 100% waterproof and is made out of FKM fluoroelastomer rubber, a class of synthetic rubber designed to work in high temperatures and is resistant to oils. It’s also antimicrobial and can be easily sanitized with soap and water.

The regular Sport band is is $59.95 and a thinner Sport Slim option can be had for the same price. There are options for the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra and a variant that supports all other Apple Watch models.

Nomad also has a series of leather bands for the Apple Watch using 100% waterproof leather and FKM fluoroelastomer rubber.

The leather, Heinen leather from Germany, features interior ventilation channels to help reduce sweat build-up. It’s designed for the Apple Watch, but the product listing doesn’t mention the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Active Band Pro is available for $79.95.

Another band from Nomad is an attractive stainless steel option featuring a Diamond-like carbon coating for scratch resistance.

It’s made from 316L stainless steel, sometimes called A4 stainless steel or marine grade stainless steel. It has a magnetic clasp and a tool to adjust the length, and this band is available for the Apple Watch Ultra and all other models.

The Steel band can be purchased for for $149.95 in silver and graphite.

Officially licensed by Lucasfilm, the band features 3D elements inspired by Darth Vader’s black armor, such as his helmet, chest plate, and the Imperial Crest.

Made with sweat and UV-resistant silicone, this smartwatch band is tough while feeling smooth. Download the MobyFace App to unlock 20 exclusive Watch Faces included with the purchase.

This band retails for $59.95 and is available for all Apple Watch models. Coupon code VARIANT15 knocks 15% off the band at MobyFox directly, while the company is selling it for $39.90 via MobyFox on Amazon.

MobyFox has other collections of bands from popular movies, including those from MARVEL. For example, the ‘I am Groot’ band features the beloved character from Guardians of the Galaxy, officially licensed.

Made with sweat and UV-resistant silicone, this smartwatch band is durable while feeling smooth. Download the MobyFace App to unlock 20 exclusive Watch Faces included with the purchase.

This band is available for $45.00 (save 15% with promo code VARIANT15) and supports all versions of the Apple Watch.

The 41mm Qira band from Juuk is available in various finishes, including polished, brushed, rose gold, and more.

Each link in the 316L stainless steel band is a pyramid. It fits wrist sizes from 142mm (5.59 inches) to 200mm (7.87 inches). All bands come with a small screwdriver for link removal.

This fashionable band can be had for for $169.99, but the company is offering a 15% discount using the code ENDOFSUMMER22.

The Simple band from Arrow & Board is made in small-batch style in Texas. Each side is a piece of vegetable-tanned leather that will soften over time and develop a patina.

It’s available for Apple Watch case sizes 40mm/41mm, and 44mm/45mm, so support for the Apple Watch Ultra is not found here. No matter which size customers choose, the band is available for $79.

The company says this medium brown band can match nearly any outfit. Each side is a piece of vegetable-tanned leather that will soften over time and develop a patina, although the company says creating this band takes longer than its other offerings.

It’s available for Apple Watch case sizes 40mm/41mm, and 44mm/45mm for $119.

This band is made of soft, antimicrobial silicone with an adjustable clasp for security. It features striped detail on the outer band and a sport wave design on the inner band to provide airflow to the skin.

The product listing says it’s available for all Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra. However, the sizes to choose from are 45mm/44mm/42mm for the Ultra, and 41mm/40mm/38mm. In any case, it can be purchased for $39.95 on Amazon.

The Nato Eco strap is made of recycled water bottles, a recycled woven label, and recyclable stainless steel hardware. It has a multiple pass-through design for added security.

The sizes to choose from are 45mm/44mm/42mm, and 41mm/40mm/38mm, and can be purchased for $49.95 via Urban Armor Gear on Amazon.

The Lowry Cuff is made of full-grain leather with a soft leather lining. It has an opening for the Apple Watch optical pulse sensor on the bottom, so features that use this won’t be affected.

The marine-grade stitching is the same durable kind found in parachutes, sails, and more. This band is designed for 125mm to 215mm wrists.

It’s compatible with Apple Watch models and retails for $89.95. Promo code PQ15 brings the price down to $76.46, though, at Pad & Quill.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance at the opening night of Adele's Las Vegas residency on Friday, watching the singer start her run of performances.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Minutes after the deadline for Twitter CEO Elon Musk's demand that engineers sign up for "extremely hardcore" working hours and conditions expired, offices are locked, access badges don't work, and concerns grow that World Cup traffic will kill the service.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

The redesigned entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Black Friday Sonos deals: save 20% on popular soundbars & speakers

Nuphy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard review: a small keyboard with a big price tag

Anti-union talks continue at Apple Store in Reston, VA

Tim Cook attends opening of Adele's Las Vegas residency

Early Black Friday Deals Nov. 19: 12% off Apple Watch Series 8, $15 off Xbox Series S, 53% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, more

The best gifts for iPhone users

Sponsored Content

Bluetti Black Friday Sneak Peek: All of the doorbusters and giveaways

Flash deal: AirPods Pro 2 crash to $197.99 today only, record low price

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance at the opening night of Adele's Las Vegas residency on Friday, watching the singer start her run of performances.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Minutes after the deadline for Twitter CEO Elon Musk's demand that engineers sign up for "extremely hardcore" working hours and conditions expired, offices are locked, access badges don't work, and concerns grow that World Cup traffic will kill the service.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Apple has officially released the ability to get in touch with emergency services by texting via satellite on iPhone 14. Here's how the service works and how you can test it yourself.

Users will have the option to toggle off the wallpaper or notifications for the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2.

Belkin introduced the world's first — and only — Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause.

The second developer beta of iOS 16.2 has been released. We go hands on with all the new changes this time around.

Nuphy's Halo65 is a mechanical wireless keyboard that's fairly compact and great to use, but its small size is countered by its premium pricing.

Modern portable power stations should meet some minimum requirements for consideration, and the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X struggles to meet any.

The AirVersa Purelle air purifier touts exclusive support for Apple HomeKit and benefits from its unique support for Thread connectivity.

Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel.

If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source