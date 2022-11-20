NFL Week 11 streaming guide: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs – Los Angeles Chargers game today – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan, Fox Van Allen
November 20, 2022 / 6:10 AM / Essentials
Week 11 Sunday football action wraps up when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers tonight on NBC. If you’re looking for the best way to stream this Week 11 NFL game, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to stream the matchup on your TV or mobile device, no matter what cable package you have.
Top products in this article:
Stream out-of-market NFL games: DirecTV Stream (“Choice” tier), $80/mo. for the first 3 months
The 2022 NFL regular season is scheduled to run 18 weeks and include 272 games in total. The season will run all the way to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) will play the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4). The game starts at 8:20 p.m. EST (5:20 p.m. PST). It airs on NBC and Universo and streams on Peacock.
You can watch the Kansas City Chiefs – Los Angeles Chargers game over-the-air via an HDTV antenna ($29). You can also watch via your existing cable provider, if you have one.
The most cost effective way to stream this football matchup is via the Peacock streaming service. Right now, you can subscribe to Peacock for just $4.99 per month. Click the button below to find out more.
Peacock, $4.99 per month
If you want a streaming solution that includes all out-of-market NFL football games, CBS Essentials thinks that DirecTV Stream is the best way to go. The Choice streaming package, just $80 per month for the first three months with code SCORE ($90 per month thereafter), offers access to all the major networks that air NFL games. Plus, it includes access to 2022 Sunday NFL Ticket Max, which lets you stream any football game, regardless of where you live.
DirecTV Stream (“Choice” tier), $80/mo. for the first 3 months
Keep reading to learn more about all your different options for streaming all the games on your home TV, smartphone and other devices this Sunday.
(Want to know how to watch every single game of the 2022 NFL season? We’ve got a comprehensive guide on that, too.)
“Sunday Night Football” will air weekly on NBC, and simultaneously stream live on Peacock. (You can also stream NBC via a live-TV streaming app, à la DirecTV Stream.)
An important streaming heads-up: While Peacock offers plenty of ad-supported shows and movies for free, if you want access to Peacock’s premium content, including “Sunday Night Football,” you need a paid subscription.
Peacock Premium subscription: $4.99 per month
Peacock isn’t the only ways to watch Sunday football. You might also want to consider options like DirecTV, which will offer access to all the Sunday football games: “NFL on Fox”, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and more.
DirecTV Stream isn’t cheap, but it streams all the networks you’ll need for the 2022 NFL season. DirecTV Stream’s least-expensive tier, called “Entertainment,” offers Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN for $70 a month. But get this: Subscribers to the $90 per month “Choice” tier (and above) get Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, plus regional sports networks and no-extra-cost access to 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a plan that streams every live out-of-market Sunday game (and usually runs $395).
Right now, DirectTV Stream is offering new users $10 off their first three months with code SCORE. See the site for details.
DirecTV Stream (“Choice” tier), $80/mo. for the first 3 months
Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the best football-watching value, check out the Orange tier — it includes access to games on Fox and NBC, plus Monday games airing on ESPN. Sling TV is also an excellent choice for watching the FIFA World Cup.
Plus, Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the Orange tier.
Sling TV (Orange tier), $55 per month
NFL+ lets you stream games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more.
NFL+, $5 and up per month
If you don’t want to watch on your phone, you’ll need access to NFL Network, which many of the streamers listed below offer.
Learn more about NFL Network
If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. It’ll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It’s the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.
U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $30 (reduced from $40)
