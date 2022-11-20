EV Startups Struggle to Catch Tesla's Hype Train – The Wall Street Journal

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ev-startups-struggle-to-catch-teslas-hype-train-11668604423

Listen to article

(2 minutes)

Electric-vehicle startups are as far from the world of blue-chip stocks as investors can go: The more optimistic their valuations, the better their chances of growing into them.

Wednesday marks a year since peak EV startup fever on the stock market when .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}Rivian finished the day with a market value of $155 billion a few days after its initial public offering. A year of production and supply-chain challenges, its valuation is hovering a bit above $30 billion.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

Already a member? .css-16c7pto-SnippetSignInLink{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;cursor:pointer;}Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source