Google Pixel 6 pro vs iPhone 13 pro Max comparison between prices, specifications and more – The Tech Outlook

In the past year, many smartphones have been launched with many specifications and features. In this article, we are going to compare two such phones namely Google Pixel 6 pro and iPhone 13 pro-Max based on their prices, specifications, and features.
Google Pixel 6 pro was launched on October 19, 2021, with starting price of Rs 67,490. Powered by Google Tensor and octa-core processor. Runs on Android v12. It comes in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black colors.
iPhone 13 pro max was launched on September 14, 2021, with starting price of Rs 1,29,900. Powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset and Hexa core processor. Runs on iOS v15. It comes in colors like Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue.
Now let’s look into the specifications of the phones
6.7 inches QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 1440*3120 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Dimensions are 163.9*75.9*8.9mm.
Packs 12GB of ram and 128GB of internal memory.
The triple rear camera setup of 50MP+12MP+48MP and a single front camera of 11MP.
5003mAh li-polymer battery with 30W fast charging. USB type C.
For connectivity, it has 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, VoLTE, wifi, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS.
Sensors include a screen optical fingerprint sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, compass, barometer, and gyroscope.
As of today, it is priced at Rs 64,450 on Amazon.
6.7 inches super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Dimensions are 160.8*78.1*7.65mm.
It comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB.
The triple rear camera setup of 12MP+12MP+12MP and a single front camera of 12MP.
4352mAh li ion battery with 20W fast charging.
Connectivity includes 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, VoLTE, wifi, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC.
Sensors include a light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, barometer, compass, and gyroscope.
As of today, it is priced at Rs 1,29,900 on Amazon.
This was our comparison of two smartphones and according to specs, iPhone 13 pro max is better.
