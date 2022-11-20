New “Alien” Film Rumored To Be Going Directly To Hulu/Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Earlier this week, new details were revealed on the next installment in the 20th Century Studios franchise, “Aliens”, which is being directed by Fede Alvarez and that Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the film.

More details on this new film have now been revealed by Daniel RPK that the upcoming film is going to be a standlone film, but will follow a similar formula to previous films, where a group of humans crash land onto an alien planet and become hunted by the Xenomorphs.

Following the success of the “Predator” prequel film, “Prey”, its being reported that the new “Alien” film is also going to be released on Disney’s streaming services around the world, including Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ around the world.

Filming on the new “Alien” film is apparently going to start in February 2023 and is going by the working title, “Alien: Romulus”. The budget for this film is estimated to be around $75 million.



The new film is going to be produced by Scott Free, which is an independent film and television production company founded in 1970 by filmmakers and brothers Ridley Scott and Tony Scott. The production company has previously created “Alien: Covenant” and “Prometheus”.

This isn’t the only project currently in development featuring the Aliens, as FX is also working on a brand new series.

No official details on this new “Alien” film have been announced by Disney or 20th Century Studios, so this should still be considered in the rumour territory at the moment.

Many of the previous movies from the “Alien” franchise are available to stream now on Disney+ in many countries around the world.

source