Home Latest News Apple's Industrial Design Chief Hankey to Leave Three Years After Ive –...

Apple's Industrial Design Chief Hankey to Leave Three Years After Ive – Bloomberg

By
Julia Martin
-

To continue, please click the box below to let us know you’re not a robot.
Please make sure your browser supports JavaScript and cookies and that you are not blocking them from loading. For more information you can review our Terms of Service and Cookie Policy.
For inquiries related to this message please contact our support team and provide the reference ID below.

source

Previous articleApple iPad Air 5 (2022) vs Apple iPad 9 (2021): Which should you buy? – XDA Developers
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR