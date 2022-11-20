The best beauty discounts to shop in the Amazon Prime Day sale today – Yahoo Lifestyle UK

Amazon has launched its second Prime Day of 2022. And, while this is a great time to pick up homeware and tech for a discounted price, it’s the beauty sales we’re most excited about this year.

It might not be the first category that springs to mind when you think of Amazon Prime Day, but the e-retailer’s beauty offering is unmatched, selling premium brands such as Elemis, Elizabeth Arden and Murad. During the sale, which runs from 11 October to 12 October, prices of skincare, makeup and hair care favourites are discounted so you can snap up bestsellers for less.

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale extravaganza that sees discounts across the e-retailer on everything from fashion and beauty to tech and homeware. To stay up to date with all the best Amazon Prime Day deals across all the categories, check out our hub page.

This year, the first Prime Day took place on on the 12 and 13 July this year but the online retailer brought it back for a second time on 11 and 12 October. The sale runs for 48 hours with new deals being added almost by the hour – it’s not one to be missed.

Deals are exclusively available for Amazon Prime members with new deals added throughout the sale.

See all the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals available to shop now below, from Elemis and Murad to This Works and ghd.

Elemis – up to 35 % off luxury skincare favourites SHOP NOW

John Frieda – save 30% on haircare SHOP NOW

Elizabeth Arden – up to 56% off skincare essentials SHOP NOW

Essie – save on nail polish and nail care SHOP NOW

This Works – shop wellness must-haves for less SHOP NOW

Living Proof – save on haircare SHOP NOW

Ren Skincare – up to 31% off glowing-giving skincare SHOP NOW

Murad – up to 30% off skincare and haircare SHOP NOW

The INKEY List – up to 43% off skincare and haircare SHOP NOW

Urban Decay – save on cult makeup SHOP NOW

Fragrance – save on iconic fragrances from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Vera Wang SHOP NOW

Cerave – shop skincare essentials for less SHOP NOW

Aveeno – get up to 71% off body care SHOP NOW

ghd – get up to 28% off styling tools SHOP NOW

Remington – save on hair tools SHOP NOW

Panasonic – get hair dryers and styling tools for less SHOP NOW

Revlon – save 41% on a cult hair tool SHOP NOW

Coco & Eve – up to 30% off tanning products, haircare and more SHOP NOW

JSHealth -save on supplements and vitamins SHOP NOW

