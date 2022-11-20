Is There Really a Harry Potter TV Show in the Works? HBO Max Says… – E! NEWS

Harry Potter fans shouldn't head to Platform 9 and 3/4 just yet.

Despite previous reports suggesting that a live-action Harry Potter series was in the works at HBO Max, the streaming service has made it clear that they aren't heading back to Hogwarts any time soon. Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals, confirmed the news, telling Variety, "We don't have a series in active development right now."

Now, before you drown your sorrows in a butterbeer, Aubrey hinted that HBO Max hasn't ruled out creating additional Harry Potter content.

"There's nothing like a Harry Potter fan," Aubrey shared, "in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters. So whether it's the reunion or live events or games, we're very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next."

In short, don't put away your house robes just yet.

Reports of a new Harry Potter series first dropped in January 2021, when The Hollywood Reporter wrote that HBO Max and its parent company, WarnerMedia, were in "the extremely early stages" of discussing the possibility of bringing J. K. Rowling's magical world to the small screen.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a Harry Potter series end up on HBO Max, as the streamer is the home of both the reunion special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, and the Helen Mirren-hosted quiz show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.

You can also find the original Harry Potter film franchise, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular bespectacled wizard, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, on HBO Max.

All eight Harry Potter films are also available to stream on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

