macOS 13 Ventura: Public Beta Release Date – Macworld

The next version of the Mac operating system is called macOS Ventura, and it will be officially released this fall. It will have lots of cool new features, such as Continuity Camera, Stage Manger, Safari Passkeys and a lot more. If you can’t wait until the fall to get on the Ventura bandwagon, you can try using the beta version–if you don’t mind possibly encountering a bug here or there.
A developer beta of Ventura is currently available, but it’s meant for software developers who are enrolled in the Apple Developer Program. For folks not in the developer program, Apple released a public beta on Monday.
To install the macOS Ventura public beta, you must be enrolled in the Public Beta program, which you can do through the Apple Public Beta Software Program website.
The installation takes a while. Depending on your internet connection speed, it can take about 40 minutes or longer.
Read our complete guide on how to sign up for and install the macOS developer or public betas.
