Nearly 2 million more $1,400 stimulus checks are in the mail – Fortune

Still waiting for your $1,400 stimulus check? The Treasury Department, IRS, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday that another 2 million payments are on the way.
This round of payments, which will bring the grand total to approximately 163 million payments sent, totals more than $4.3 billion.
This batch, like the last one, includes supplemental payments for people who recently filed their 2020 taxes, earning them a bigger stimulus check. Approximately 730,000 people will see these plus-up payments this time around. About 1.1 million of the payments will be sent via direct deposit. The other 850,000 will be sent via a paper check.
The seventh batch of payments began processing last Friday, with an official payment date of today, April 28.
Over 1.2 million payments in this batch went to people the IRS previously did not have contact information for, but who recently filed a tax return. As such, the agency is encouraging people who don’t normally file a tax return to do so anyway this year, especially if they haven’t received Economic Impact Payments. (Single people who make less than $12,400 and married couples under 65 who earn less than $24,800 are among those who don’t have to file taxes.)
People will be able to track the status of their third stimulus payment on the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS.gov website.
The stimulus payments were part of the $1.9 trillion package signed into law by President Joe Biden last month. Single filers earning up to $75,000 are eligible for $1,400, while couples filing jointly earning up to $150,000 can get $2,800. No payments are being sent to single filers earning above $80,000, or couples earning jointly above $160,000. Income was based on the adjusted gross income (AGI) of your most recent tax filing.
The IRS plans to continue making Economic Impact Payments on a weekly basis through tax season.
