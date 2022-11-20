Crypto News Live Update Nov 19: Elon Musk Polls To Reinstate Trump’s Twitter Account – CoinGape

Crypto News Today Live Updates November and Latest News: (19 November 2022) The global crypto market registered a decline on Saturday after witnessing a marginal recovery on the day before. However, FTX former Chief Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has suffered a major blow as legal challenges mount up.

The Cumulative digital asset market cap has received a major blow due to the collapse of FTX. It now stands at $831 billion. The 24 hour trading volume has also dropped by 20% to stand at $41.2 billion.

In a recent Twitter poll, Elon Musk asked Twitter users to vote yes or no on whether Trump should be allowed back on the microblogging platform. So far the poll has received over 6.6 million votes. 54.5% of the voters voted in favor of bringing back Donald Trump on the social media platform.

Elon Musk had earlier launched the $8 subscription feature that allowed anyone to buy blue checkmarks. The plan backfired as new users bought Twitter Blue subscriptions with fake parody names, causing chaos on the microblogging platform.

The recent FTX collapse has shocked and left the crypto market tumbling. This event has allowed the crypto whales to buy the dip.

According to Whale Alert data, Crypto whales have gone on an XRP buying spree. The biggest crypto whales have moved more than 351 million XRP in the last 24 hours.

Vitalik proposes to use ZK-SNARKs to strengthen the privacy and robustness of Merkle tree exchange proof of reserves, and to hold user funds in something like a validium smart contract. CZ said the binance team will implement it and make it open-source.

Reports suggest SBF cashed out around $300 million from the funding round back in October 2021. The FX raised $420 million from big investors. It was mentioned that the money will help them to grow the business, improve user experience and allow it to engage more with regulators.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has received a major blow ahead of the mounting legal challenges after the collapse of the FTX, crypto exchange.

As per reports, SBF in conversation with reporters disparaged government regulators. Attorney believes that such statements are likely to make the filing more difficult in order to seek fallout from exchange’s demise.

