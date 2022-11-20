New iPhone 14 Pro Color Options: Space Black and Deep Purple – MacRumors

The iPhone 14 Pro introduces two new color options: Space Black and Deep Purple, in addition to Silver and Gold carried over from previous generations.



This is the first time that the a “Pro” iPhone model has been introduced with two all-new color options. Deep Purple effectively replaces the iPhone 13 Pro‘s Sierra Blue, while Space Black appears to replace Graphite as a darker option.

While Apple usually introduces a striking polychrome color with its new high-end ‌iPhone‌ models, the change from Graphite to Space Black will be notable for enthusiasts who have clamored for a true black color option on the high-end models ever since the discontinuation of the ‌iPhone‌ 7 in Black and Jet Black. Space Black has been available on the Apple Watch for several years and is a decidedly darker color than Graphite.

Graphite iPhone 13 Pro vs Space Black iPhone 14 Pro pic.twitter.com/1Xxfe1zgmt — Panzer (@panzer) September 7, 2022

Graphite iPhone 13 Pro vs Space Black iPhone 14 Pro pic.twitter.com/1Xxfe1zgmt — Panzer (@panzer) September 7, 2022

It is not yet clear if the production process behind last year’s Sierra Blue finish, which applies metallic ceramics across the surface to increase durability and create in a unique look, is used to make any of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌’s color options.

The iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, on the other hand, are available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED).

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on October 24 released iOS 16.1, delivering iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Matter smart home support, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source