FIFA 23: How to Invite and Play With Friends – The Nerd Stash

FIFA 23 is finally here, and it is time to challenge our soccer fan friends to settle who is the better player. While everyone can enjoy the solo session, the real beauty of games like FIFA 23 is to play it with other players, specifically with friends. So here is a thorough guide on how to invite and play with friends in FIFA 23.

There is nothing compared to some good old fashion FIFA match with friends to settle an argument; mostly which is around who is a better player in the game. The real fun of FIFA 23 is to play it couch co-op; we all have friends that are miles away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t play with them.

Inviting your friends to a soccer session in FIFA 23 is quite easy, and there is no difficulty in learning it. The first step is to go to your Friends tab. You can access this tab by pressing R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, and ZR on Nintendo Switch on the main menu.



In this tab, you should be able to see the list of your friends. If you didn’t see their name, you can always search their name with the search bar. Once you found the friend you want to play a match with, you can select their name and send an invite.

In case you searched the name of your friend and couldn’t find it, make sure to check if both of you have the same version of the game. If your FIFA versions don’t match up, there is a great chance you wouldn’t be able to find them in your friends’ tab.

The good thing about FIFA 23 is that its crossplay. This means you can play with any friends regardless of the platform they are using to play the game.

FIFA 23 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

I don’t blame you. If it wasn’t fixed for the legendary edition, it may never be …

I’m hoping version 1.03 will finally fix Shepard’s awful running animation in Ma …

Hi. Thanks for the useful information. …

I don’t think firearms as we know them on Earth would even be an effective weapo …

Steve was a beautiful soul who touched many. He will be greatly missed. …

How to Complete the World BitCup Challenge in BitLife

Where to Find the Straw Hat in Goat Simulator 3?

Where To Find Lechonk In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to Get Malicious Armor in Pokemon Violet

How to Unlock the ‘Anonymous’ Konig Skin in DMZ

2015-2021 Powered By The Nerd Stash, All Rights Reserved.

source