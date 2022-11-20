Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates – NewsBytes

Hi,

Logout

Bitcoin has risen by 0.8% over the last 24 hours to now trade at $16,695.13. It is down 0.6% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 1.4% from yesterday and now trades at $1,219.27. It is down by 2.9% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $320.75 billion and $146.96 billion, respectively.

BNB is trading at $273.20, which is 0.6% up from yesterday and a 3.0% fall since last week. XRP’s price is $0.33 today, increasing by 3.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 7.1% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.0%) and $0.088 (up 2.7%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.22 (up 3.1%), $5.62 (up 1.1%), $0.0000099 (up 1.7%), and $0.88 (up 2.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.1%, while Polka Dot has fallen 2.8%. In the past week, Shiba Inu’s value has decreased by 3.7%, whereas Polygon has lost 6.8%.

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are GMX, eCash, Arweave, Basic Attention Token, and NEM. They are trading at $46.84 (up 15.74%), $0.000033 (up 11.15%), $10.52 (up 7.09%), $0.22 (up 6.17%), and $0.033 (up 5.93%), respectively.

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.2%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.28%).

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Chiliz, Chain, Algorand, and Toncoin. They are trading at $2.07 (down 8.96%), $0.22 (down 8.56%), $0.044 (down 4.95%), $0.22 (down 3.43%), and $1.73 (down 3.15%), respectively.

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $6.59 billion (up 27.55%) and $0.61 billion (up 40.05%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.28 billion, which is up 38.73% from yesterday.

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $5.78 (down 0.23%), $16,632.54 (down 0.17%), $13.03 (down 0.29%), and $6.19 (down 0.39%), respectively.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Chiliz, Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $0.22 (down 0.84%), $1.24 (down 0.29%), $3.26 (down 0.35%), $1.01 (up 0.06%), and $0.99 (down 0.12%), respectively.

The current global crypto market cap is $833.9 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.38 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $918.2 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.01 trillion three months ago.

Love Business news?

Subscribe to stay updated.

source