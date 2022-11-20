August 2022 security update now rolling out to Galaxy A53 in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
Last updated: August 25th, 2022 at 06:31 UTC+01:00
Last week, Samsung released the August 2022 security update to the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A53. The update was limited to the international variant of the Galaxy A53. Now, the new software is also available for the US variant of the smartphone.
The latest software update for the US carrier-unlocked version of the Galaxy A53 5G bears firmware version A536U1UEU3AVH2. The update is available on all carrier networks, including AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular South, Comcast, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.
The August 2022 security patch, included in this update, fixes dozens of security vulnerabilities, including those related to Samsung DeX, Samsung Knox, MAC address leaks, and improper access control.
If you are a US Galaxy A53 5G user with a carrier-unlocked model, you can download and install the new update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also install the latest update by manually downloading the new firmware file from our database and flashing it.
Samsung launched the Galaxy A53 5G earlier this year alongside the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box and is eligible to receive four major Android OS updates in the future.
SamsungGalaxy A53 5G
