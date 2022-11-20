MacBook Air with M1 chip – Why Mac – Apple

Easy to learn. Astoundingly powerful. Battery life beyond belief. Mac is designed to let you work, play, and create in ways you never imagined. It comes loaded with apps that are ready to go right out of the box. Free, regular software updates keep things up to date and running smoothly. And if you already have an iPhone, it feels familiar from the moment you turn it on.

With Mac, there’s no complicated setup process. Sign in to iCloud, and information from your iPhone or iPad appears automatically. Use Migration Assistant to transfer your settings, user accounts, and more in a snap. And if you have questions or need help, Apple Support is always just an online chat, phone call, or in‑store appointment away.

Transfer settings, user accounts, and other data from your old Mac or PC in just a few simple steps.

With iCloud, getting started on your new Mac is easy. Just sign in, and you’ll have access to your photos, videos, documents, notes, contacts, and more.1

John Appleseed•••••••• picture#overview-easy-setup-icon-icloud-1{ display: none !important; }

Never forget a password again. With iCloud Keychain and AutoFill, you can quickly log in to your accounts without having to remember your password. And passkeys — stored in your keychain — let you securely register and sign in to apps and websites without needing a password at all.

Mac comes with a full suite of productivity and creative apps already installed. So you can connect with friends, finish projects, and make purchases online — all from the moment you turn it on.

When you own a Mac, a helpful human is always just an online chat, phone call, or in‑store appointment away. Apple Support is here for you, no matter what.

Apple has your

back, 24/7.

Mac is powerful, capable, and packed with everything you need to bring your work to the next level. Take your productivity and creativity further with apps for anything you can imagine. Even use apps from Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud without missing a beat.2 No matter who you are, or what you want to do, Mac can make it happen.

Adobe Photoshop

Microsoft Excel

Apple silicon brings incredible performance, custom technologies, and revolutionary power efficiency to Mac. So whether you’re taking care of everyday tasks, or pushing your limits with intensive pro apps, you can do it all on Mac faster than ever.

At the heart of every Mac is macOS — the powerful, beautiful, and intuitive operating system designed specifically for Apple silicon. It’s our most capable software ever, running on our most advanced hardware yet.

Mac makes it easy to do your best work. Your favorite productivity apps are smooth and seamless — even Microsoft 365 works just the way you’re used to.

The App Store has apps for everything and everyone. Find thousands of apps for working, gaming, learning, editing, or anything else you can dream of.

Thanks to Apple silicon and macOS Ventura, laptops deliver up to 21 hours of battery life, all on a single charge.3

Up to

21 hours

of battery

life.

Easily discover the photos people send you. Organize your photos into albums, edit like a pro, add special effects, and more.

Apps like Photos and iMovie make it easy to edit your favorite photos and video clips.

Mac makes it easy to find what you need, stay organized, and take on any task. Its clear, simple design just makes sense — especially if you have an iPhone. So things like managing multiple windows and keeping track of your files are a breeze. And with quick access to all the controls you need, exactly when you need them, navigating your Mac is easier than ever.

With Spotlight, find apps, documents, files, and more on your Mac in a flash. Search for photos by location, people, scenes, or object — and search for text inside an image with Live Text.

All your notifications and widgets are collected in a single, dedicated column, so you can find the information you need.

Automatically organize your open apps and windows so you can concentrate on your work and still view everything at a glance.

See all your open windows in a single layer, so it’s easy to spot the one you need.

Your favorite menu bar items, all in one place — for instant access to the controls you use most.

Use your voice to get things done, even when your hands are full. Just say “Hey Siri” to do things like play a song, make a call, set a reminder, and get directions.4 picture#overview-macos-icon-siri-1{ display: none !important; }

Mac is designed to partner with all your Apple devices. Use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. Read a message on your Apple Watch and reply from your Mac. Start a presentation on your Mac and rehearse it on your iPhone while you’re on the go. Unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch. Or even share entire photo albums with friends from across the room.

Use your iPhone as a webcam, unlocking powerful features such as Desk View and Center Stage for your next video call or livestream. You can also scan documents and insert photos from your iPhone right into your project on Mac.

Use a single keyboard and mouse or trackpad to work seamlessly between your Mac and iPad — they’ll even connect to more than one Mac or iPad. Place your devices next to each other and move your cursor fluidly between devices — no setup required. Type on your Mac keyboard and watch the words show up on your iPad. You can even drag and drop content from one Mac to another.

With Handoff, you can start work on your Mac, then switch to a nearby device and pick up where you left off.

Your Mac works just like your iPhone. Answer all your texts and phone calls from the big screen without switching gears.

Easily share photos, documents, and more with other nearby Apple devices.

Copy text, images, photos, and videos on one Apple device — then paste on another.

Use your iPad as a display that extends or mirrors your Mac desktop. You can also use Apple Pencil on iPad to draw, edit photos, or move objects.

Apple silicon and macOS Ventura bring the most advanced security of any personal computer to Mac. Mac comes with built-in protections against malware and viruses, and it gives you the freedom to choose what you share and how you share it. Passkeys are a safer and easier way to sign in than passwords. FileVault encrypts all your data for added security. So no matter what you’re doing, Mac helps your private information stay that way.

Passkeys are a safer replacement for passwords. End-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and website leaks, they are stronger than all common two-factor authentication types.

Sign in to apps and websites securely. No passwords required. picture#overview-privacy-icon-passkeys-1{ display: none !important; }

Unlock your computer, enter passwords, use Apple Pay, and download apps with a single touch.

The App Store is the best place to find safe and trusted apps. And easy-to-read privacy labels help you choose apps based on how they use your data.

Safari protects your privacy automatically as you browse. And it comes with Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which helps stop advertisers from following you around the web.

Every purchase made with Apple Pay uses a device-specific number and a unique transaction code — so your payment information is never stored or shared.5

End-to-end encryption protects your iMessage and FaceTime conversations across all your devices, keeping them safe from prying eyes.

Every photo, video, and voice notes you share is private and secure.

Apple and Education

Students, parents, teachers, and staff can save on Apple products with education pricing.

Learn more

Save with Apple education pricing

Mac for Business

Save on Apple products for your business when you sign up for a business account.

Learn more

Shop for your business

Accessibility

Mac adjusts to the way you work — not the other way around. Have a long document read to you, track down important files with just your voice, and so much more.

Learn more

Environment

We’re committed to lowering our impact on the environment by using recycled and renewable materials across all of our products and packaging.

Learn more

Parental Controls

Screen Time helps you understand how your kids are using their devices and lets you set limits on what they can access and for how long.

Family Sharing

Share access to Apple services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud+, and iCloud Shared Photo Library with up to five family members on your Mac and other Apple devices.6

Learn more

Compare all Mac models

M1 chip



Learn more

M2 chip



Learn more



Learn more



Learn more



Learn more



Learn more



Learn more



Learn more

You can pay over time when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments.†

Choose free delivery or pick up available items at an Apple Store.

Have a question? Call a Specialist or chat online.

Call 1-800-MY-APPLE.

source