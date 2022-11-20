The fact that Microsoft focuses on updating Windows 11 before its predecessor shouldn’t be a surprise. However, Windows 10 is supposed to receive support until mid-October 2025, so its users should relax because at least some of the upcoming Windows 11 features should also make their way to them. This week, Windows 11 received its first feature update and Windows 10 should get the second one of the year next month, although the date is not set in stone yet.
In a recent blog post, Microsoft’s John Cable revealed that "the next feature update to Windows 10, version 22H2, is coming next month, continuing to offer you both support and choice with Windows" but did not mention an accurate date. However, based on the dates of previous Windows feature updates, Windows 10 22H2 should arrive on the second or third Tuesday of the month, meaning October 11 or October 18.
Earlier this year, Microsoft revealed that "Windows 10, version 22H2 has a scoped set of features" without getting into the details, so it is safe to assume that at least some of the features that came with the recent feature update for Windows 11 will not be present in the refresh package for its predecessor. Windows 10 21H1 will reach end of support in December 2022, when its users will be able to update to Windows 10 21H2, or go straight to the upcoming Windows 10 22H2.
Buy Windows 10 All-in-One For Dummies 3rd Edition (by Woody Leonhard) on Amazon
gHacks Technology News
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Windows 10 to get a new feature update in October, namely 22H2 – Notebookcheck.net
The fact that Microsoft focuses on updating Windows 11 before its predecessor shouldn’t be a surprise. However, Windows 10 is supposed to receive support until mid-October 2025, so its users should relax because at least some of the upcoming Windows 11 features should also make their way to them. This week, Windows 11 received its first feature update and Windows 10 should get the second one of the year next month, although the date is not set in stone yet.