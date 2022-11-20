Seeing Old Instagram Stories Over and Over? Update Your App – PCMag

The bug appears to only affect the iOS version of the Instagram app.

I started out covering tech policy in Washington, D.C. for The National Journal’s Technology Daily, where my beat included state-level tech news and all the congressional hearings and FCC meetings I could handle. After a move to New York City, I covered Wall Street trading tech at Incisive Media before switching gears to consumer tech and PCMag. I now lead PCMag’s news coverage and manage our how-to content.

Instagram has released an app update for iOS that fixes a glitch with its Stories feature.

Instagram Stories stick around for 24 hours, but the app should only display the newest, unwatched clips or photos once you tap. For the past few days, however, those tapping into the Stories of people they follow are seeing clips they already watched several times. Depending on how prolific the Instagrammer in question is, people are forced to tap through multiple screens to get to the newest posts.

An app update(Opens in a new window) released today should fix the problem, so if you’re experiencing this bug, head to the App Store to update. The release notes only include the generic “This latest version contains bug fixes and performance improvements,” but my Instagram Stories are now playing normally.

The bug appears to only affect iOS; the Android app(Opens in a new window) was last updated on June 13.

