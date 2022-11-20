Dogecoin Price Prediction for Today, November 12: DOGE/USD Grows 6% as Price Hovers at $0.089 – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Dogecoin price prediction shows that DOGE gains 6.01% in the last 24 hours to touch the daily high of $0.094.

Key Levels:

Resistance levels: $0.150, $0.160, $0.170

Support levels: $0.038, $0.028, $0.018

DOGE/USD has been ranging for the past few days but currently trying to regain some ground amid technical correction from the downward trend where it is traveling from $0.078 to $0.094.

At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price is hovering at $0.089 as the coin remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel. The recovery seems to have started as the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) moves to cross above the 50-level. DOGE/USD needs to continue its up-trending growth in the coming days to recover properly as the next resistance level is likely to come at $0.150, $0.160, and $0.170.

On the downside, a bearish move below the lower boundary of the channel could open up the way to a $0.060 support, and this may likely slow down the bears and then serve as a jumping-off ground for the recovery. Meanwhile, the next support levels could be located at $0.038, $0.028, and $0.018.

Against Bitcoin, DOGE continues to trend bullishly as the resistance currently outweighs the support. In the case of rebounds, there is a need for an increasing volume to cause an upsurge in the market. But, on the contrary, DOGE/BTC is trading around the 533 SAT within the moving averages. Therefore, traders can expect close support at 250 SAT and below.

For now, there’s a little sign of a bullish trend in the market as the 9-day moving average remains above the 21-day moving average. However, if a bullish move continues and validates a break significantly towards the upper boundary of the channel, the price could hit the nearest resistance at 600 SAT; traders can then confirm a bull run for the coin. More so, the closest resistance lies at 800 SAT and above as the Relative Strength Index (14) crosses above the 60-level.

