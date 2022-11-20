7 Signs You're Wasting Money on Streaming – GOBankingRates

Banking
Learn
Savings Accounts
Checking Accounts
Certificate of Deposit
Money Market Accounts
Credit Unions
Loans
Interest Rates
Reviews
Get Started
Best Savings Accounts
Best Checking Accounts
Best CD Rates
Best Money Market Accounts
Best National Banks
Best Online Banks
Best Regional Banks
Best Credit Unions
Best Bank Promotions
Find The Best Bank For You
Investing
Learn
Stocks
Bonds
Cryptocurrency
Brokerages
Funds
Real Estate
Your Strategy
Reviews
Get Started
Best Online Brokerages
Best Investing Apps
Best Mutual Funds
Best Stocks for Beginners
Best Robo-Advisors
Cheap Stocks to Buy New
Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now
Next Big Cryptocurrency
Find The Best Bank For You
Retirement
Learn
401k
IRAs
Social Security
Annuities
Savings Advice
Get Started
Best IRA Providers
Best Roth IRA Providers
Best 401k Companies
Best 401k Plans
Retire Early
Best Online Banks
Best Regional Banks
Best Credit Unions
Best Bank Promotions
Retirement at Any Age
Retirement at Any Age
Credit Cards
Learn
News & Advice
Rewards
Retail
Business
Reviews
Get Started
Best Credit Cards 2023
Best Reward Credit Cards
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
Critics’ Choice Credit Cards
Best Travel Credit Cards
Best Airline Credit Cards
Check Credit
Raise Credit
Repair Credit
Find The Best Card For You
Live Richer™
Learn
Saving Money
Money
Shopping
Budgeting
Home Tips
Side Gigs
Net Worth
Financial Planning
Taxes
Travel
Get Started
Create a Budget
Tackle Debt
Know Your Net Worth
Find a Side Job
Your Money Champion
Pay off Your Mortgage
Live Richer Podcast
Find The Best Bank For You
Trending
Trending Topics
News & Events
Crypto on the Go
Travel Rich
Filing Taxes 2022
Back to School Finances
GEN Z: The Future of Finances
Small Business Spotlight
Financially Savvy Female
Economy Explained
Top Money Experts
Retirement at Any Age
Holiday Spending Guide
GOBankingRates Newsletters
Retirement at Any Age
Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.
During the pandemic, many Americans loaded up on streaming subscriptions as a way to pass the time during lockdowns. But as we return to normalcy, it may be time to cancel some of those subscriptions to put that money back in your wallet — especially with inflation on the rise.
Tips: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
See: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans
Here are some telltale signs it’s time to cancel a streaming subscription.
If you find that you’re spending more time out of the house and less time in front of the TV, you may want to cancel a subscription or two — at least temporarily. Jennifer Kropf, founder of Wealthy Woman Finance, cancels subscriptions during the summer months when she tends to spend less time at home.
“We drop one television subscription service every summer,” she said. “We don’t watch as much television during these traveling months, and we’ve found that this helps us be more active as well. Plus, we’re always excited for new shows again in the fall. It builds anticipation!”
Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?
The costs of streaming services can really add up, and since these payments are often deducted automatically, you may not realize how much you are really spending on them — and it may be putting you over your budget for entertainment spending. Be sure to factor these costs in when looking at your monthly spending.
“Create a budget for entertainment expenses, with sections for various streaming platforms and types of entertainment — TV, movies, short films, sports, music, [etc.],” said Sonali Divilek, head of digital channels and products at Chase. “There are a variety of budgeting resources available, including budget worksheets to help prioritize expenses.”
If you see that you are spending too much on streaming services, you may want to cut back to prioritize spending on other forms of entertainment.
With so many streaming services offering free trials, you may have signed up to watch a certain show and then forgotten to cancel the service before the free trial period ended.
“We’ve all had the experience of forgetting to cancel a free trial before it lapsed and been hit with a monthly fee we didn’t expect,” Divilek said. “Conduct an audit to determine what services you currently have subscriptions for to avoid excess expenses. Consider which platforms offer the most content you’re interested in watching. You may even find you no longer need some.”
Not every person needs every streaming service. Consider if your subscription is truly benefiting you.
“Do your research,” said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. “Streaming services are not always ‘one size fits all.’ Look into services that fit your needs and provide multiple benefits to your lifestyle. For example, if you shop online often and like to get things delivered quickly — but you also like streaming video content — Amazon Prime might be the fit for you.”
“Check your wireless plan perks,” said money-saving expert Andrea Woroch. “Some wireless carriers offer free subscription services through your plan, so you could be paying unnecessarily for a service that is offered to you already for free. For example, T-Mobile users can get free Netflix, a year of Apple TV and Paramount+, and Sprint offers their members free Hulu and Tidal.”
How many times have you opened up your Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix app only to find that there’s nothing you actually want to watch? To avoid this, Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, recommends putting your subscriptions on a rotation.
“Even if you have a preferred streaming service, odds are good that there are times when you can’t find anything to watch on them,” she said. “And if there are particular shows you want to watch, you may have to wait for new seasons or episodes to be released, so try to cancel or pause the services when you can. For instance, if you’re waiting for season four of “You” on Netflix, you can cancel the service until the season drops. The same goes with other services; by pausing or canceling ones you aren’t interested in at the moment, you can cut back on your overall expenses related to streaming.”
In some cases, you may not want to cancel a subscription entirely. If you’re spending too much on streaming services, consider downgrading a subscription plan or two.
“Basic plans for streaming services can be almost half the price — [for example], Hulu costs $6.99 per month with ads versus $12.99 per month ad-free,” Gramuglia said.
More From GOBankingRates
Share This Article:
Read More
Sponsored Links by Zergnet
Stock up on these cold weather staples.
By Jordan Rosenfeld
By Jordan Rosenfeld
By Joshua Rodriguez
By Vance Cariaga
By Andrew Lisa
By Gabrielle Olya
By Jami Farkas
By Karen Doyle
Advertiser Disclosure: Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.