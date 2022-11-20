Ecio’s exclusive Binance Mystery Pod NFTs unveiled – Cointelegraph

Closing in on the release date of Ecio’s collaboration with Binance NFT, the acquirable nonfungible tokens (NFT) have now been unveiled along with their purchasing details.

Binance NFT is the official NFT marketplace of Binance and offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world. Ecio is releasing its exclusive collection of NFTs on Feb. 26, at 11:00 am UTC.

The collection consists of 9,999 Mystery Boxes called Mystery Space Pods. Each of these boxes can contain one of 15 different NFT drops from different rarity levels, with the most exclusive being Limited and Epic: These Space Warrior NFTs are Wu Ming and Colin, and only a few will be the lucky holders of these extremely unique NFTs.

Wu Ming is a talented hacker who was forced to enter a life he never intended to live. He now must do whatever it takes to survive, including taking down anyone who gets in his way.

Colin is an ingenious mechanic who teamed up with other outcast warriors, scavenging the galaxy in search of valuable treasures to steal.



All dropped Space Warriors will have exclusive skins only obtainable through this special event. Wu Ming has a 0.1% probability of dropping with a fully equipped set. A Mystery Space Pod will be on sale for 45 Binance USD (BUSD), and each user can buy up to 20 units.

There will be 9,999 Mystery Boxes on sale, including 199 boxes reserved for the community. The purchased NFTs are locked in Binance NFT’s ecosystem for 30 days, and afterward, they can be transferred to Ecio’s ecosystem and used for the following:

The following are Ecio’s two unique upgrading features:



To access the exclusive NFT sale, a Binance account is needed:

After purchasing Mystery Boxes, one can either add them to their collection or open them. Both unopened Mystery Boxes and their contents can be traded on the Binance NFT marketplace.

For more guidance, please refer to the following links:

Ecio’s exclusive Mystery Pods will be released on Binance NFT on Feb. 26, at 11:00 am UTC.

To stay up to date with all the latest information and updates about Ecio, follow its channels:

Multi-language channels

This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.

source