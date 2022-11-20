How to watch 'A Christmas Story Christmas': Now streaming on HBO Max – Business Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Nearly 40 years after “A Christmas Story” hit theaters, a new sequel to the holiday classic is now available to watch at home. “A Christmas Story Christmas” is streaming exclusively on HBO Max, and it reunites several members of the original cast.

The new movie once again focuses on Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), but instead of a nine-year-old desperately trying to get a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas, Ralphie is now an adult with a family of his own. As the holidays approach, Ralphie returns to his childhood home and attempts to create a memorable Christmas for his own kids.

Like the original “A Christmas Story,” the new movie is based on characters created by Jean Shepherd. In addition to star Peter Billingsley, the film also features the return of Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward, who all reprise their roles from the first movie.

You can now watch “A Christmas Story Christmas” on HBO Max. The movie is a Max original, so it won’t be available on any other subscription services.

HBO Max costs $10/month for ad-supported streaming or $15/month for ad-free streaming. The ad-free plan also adds support for up to 4K quality playback and the ability to download titles to watch offline.

The HBO Max app is available on most mobile devices, smart TVs, and media players, including Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV products. Check the HBO Max website for a full list of supported devices.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” has received generally positive reviews so far. As of November 17, the movie holds a “67% Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 18 reviews.

Though critics say the movie fails to live up to the original, it still offers an enjoyable watch, especially if you’re a fan of the first movie.

If you’d like to catch up on “A Christmas Story” from 1983 before streaming the new sequel, you can also watch it right now on HBO Max. The movie is available through the TNT, TBS, and TruTV apps as well, but you need to already have access to those channels through a pay-TV provider.

Before “A Christmas Story Christmas” was released, two earlier sequels were also made to the original movie: “My Summer Story” and “A Christmas Story 2.” These movies feature mostly new casts and they’re not connected to the latest entry in the franchise. You can stream “A Christmas Story 2” on HBO Max, but “My Summer Story” is not currently available online.

