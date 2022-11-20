When Will iOS 16 Come Out? The New Update Is Available So Soon – Elite Daily

Make sure your automatic updates are on!
Apple’s Sept. 7 keynote has come and gone, and one of the many exciting announcements included a release date for the new iOS 16 update. The update has been making headlines ever since it was announced on June 6 for its filled highly anticipated features like editing texts after they’ve been sent, and even giving your lock screen a brand new look, and now, it’s almost here. So when will iOS 16 come out, anyway? You’ll just need to hold out a little longer, because the new update is available so soon.
If you haven’t been keeping up with all the iOS 16 excitement, here’s a quick rundown of what you’ve missed. The newest version of iOS was announced at the 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) on June 6, and along with the much needed edit text function, iOS 16 will also provide users the ability to mark texts as unread in Messages, and feature improvements to Live Text, Wallet, and Accessibility. At the time of the announcement, the company did not share when the new update would be available, but now that Apple’s “Far Out”-themed event has passed, fans finally have a release date.
According to an Apple release, the new software will be available for download on Monday, Sept. 12, which means you’ll finally be able to edit your texts.
In years past, Apple has released its iOS updates on the day of its iPhone events — but the company also delayed the iOS 15 release, so this isn’t too surprising.
The event, which has fallen on a Tuesday four of the last five years, was hosted on a Wednesday this year, and is made history as the second iPhone event to be held this early on in September (the first being Sept. 7, 2016, according to Bloomberg). True Apple stans might also remember that in 2021, Apple hosted the annual event on Sept. 14, but didn’t launch iOS 15 until Sept. 20.
With all the hype surrounding the release of iOS 16, you’d think it would be the first time that Apple users have been able to get their hands on the update, but early versions have been available for a while. After the 2022 WDC, Apple gave members of its Apple Developer Program an exclusive preview of the iOS 16 beta on June 7, before releasing a free version of the beta to the public on July 11.
For those who prefer to wait until all the kinks have been worked before testing out a new iOS update, hopefully you can take solace in the fact that iOS 16 should be out before the middle of September. Oh, and BTW, the update won’t be available for all iPhone models, so before you get you start counting down the days to the launch you might want to make sure your iPhone will be eligible for the software.
This article was originally published on 09.03.22
