BREAKING: Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Global Dream Ship – WDW News Today

We previously reported a rumor that stating that the Global Dream, a 19 story vessel filled with amenities, could be in negotiations for completion by Disney Cruise Line and Meyer Werft.

With the original owner Genting Hong Kong going into administration due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the massive cruise ship was left unfinished and without a company to complete it.

Disney Cruise Line confirmed the “acquisition of a partially completed ship that will bring the magic of a Disney Cruise Line vacation to new global destinations” today. It will “feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart.”

The ship is expected to have its maiden voyage in 2025 with a passenger capacity of approximately 6,000. It will be renamed, likely in line with the other Disney Cruise Line ship names (such as Disney Magic, Disney Wish, and Disney Dream).

After the completion of the Disney Wish, two more ships were expected to join the fleet. Disney Cruise Line announced that the next ship was to be the Disney Treasure, which is set to sail in 2024. A 7th unnamed ship will join the fleet as well. The “Global Dream” will become the Disney Cruise Line’s eighth vessel.

Meyer Werft is the same shipyard behind the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish.

