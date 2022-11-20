I Tried It: Riding with Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 Pro – Bicycling

One cyclist takes the wearable for a ride and experiences his daily route in a whole new way.

I am a regular user of cycling apps and computers, but I happen to be one of the few people that hasn’t jumped on the smartwatch band wagon…yet. So when I was asked to take the .css-qlm9kn{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:inherit;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:#067EA7;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;background-image:linear-gradient( to bottom, #7fdbfa, #7fdbfa);-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;padding-bottom:0.05rem;padding-top:0.05rem;}.css-qlm9kn:hover{color:#045976;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;} out on one of my normal rides, I thought why not, let’s see what I’ve been missing.

Starting at my home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, rode through some of my favorite neighborhoods before reaching Park Slope, and into Prospect Park, where I completed four laps around it. The entire ride was 21.29 miles, which is a standard distance for me. But on this day, I pushed my effort and intensity a bit, so I could see what the Galaxy Watch5 Pro’s capabilities.

While Prospect Park is a common place for people to cycle in Brooklyn, the topography of the park is not flat. Also, it’s a one way situation. Starting at the top, or the northern flank, you immediately encounter more flatter to moderate elevation lots. It’s a little bit more downhill flat at the beginning of the loop. As you travel to the southern tip of the park, you hit a really big downhill. It rounds by the lake—a huge flat point. It is here where you encounter the most wind resistance—that’s when you’re usually down in your drop bars, or, where I’d want to be in a peloton group so I’m following people to avoid the wind. Then you hit the hill as you’re looping East Drive and passing various memorials.

It’s a pretty long hill, something I take seated when I’m on my first lap. On my second lap, I try to do it as a standing climb. On my third lap, I attempt to do it as a faster, standing climb. And then, on my final lap, I usually take the hill seated again, depending on how I feel because I’m pretty gassed at that point.

Everything! While I was riding, I didn’t pay attention to the readout. However, when I stopped briefly, I was able to see my speed, distance, duration, and heart rate. On the watch, I was also able to see my elevation; it allowed me to track my elevation versus my speed, which is always good to know—when going downhill I never want to lose control and go too fast.

In addition to seeing my entire route thanks to the GPS in the , I was able to view my heart rate along the way, either overall, or in a series of segments that showed how my heart rate responded to particular terrain. As a cyclist, I try to maintain a stable heart rate. With the graphical readout on the phone, I could see a steady increase in the heart rate, with peaks occurring during the climbs. I noticed where my heart rate went into the highest zones when I hit those increases, but at the start of the ride it was below that peak zone; I wasn’t pushing as hard. My third loop in the park, when I was taking the hills faster, my heart rate went into the higher ranges, and then it went down from there.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro made it so easy to have a quick, accessible way of knowing my heart rate, and it was very accurate measuring it along the route, matched to my speed and my elevation. It gave a really good overlay, and told me what I was doing when, when I was pushing myself and when I wasn’t.

In addition, I could save my ride and use the Route feature—which is unique to the Galaxy Watch5 Pro—to repeat it exactly at a future date. One feature that I didn’t try was the Track Back. As the name implies, it reverses your route to give you turn-by-turn directions. This is great when you’re riding in a new location and lose your way.

Now for the hardware. The was able to keep up with me for the entire 90-minute ride, and it could have gone longer. The battery lasts for 80 hours on a single charge, but about 20 hours with the GPS enabled.

As for the feel, I didn’t notice it too much; it fit well on my wrist and was lightweight thanks to its titanium case. I definitely like the look of it; it’s a beautiful piece. The strong glass face is large enough that when you take a quick stop to glance at your watch, it’s easy to read but doesn’t overwhelm the wrist.

Considering that the LTE version can make calls and send text messages and give you a quick readout of your ride, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro may make carrying a phone obsolete. That would definitely cut down on the weight—and what cyclist doesn’t like that?

