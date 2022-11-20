Apple iPad is on sale now for $269 at the October Amazon Prime Day event, the lowest price we've ever seen – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Kaylyn McKenna
Updated on: October 12, 2022 / 12:15 PM / Essentials
If you’ve been shopping for a new Apple iPad tablet for school, work or to gift during the holidays, now’s a great time to shop. We found the Apple iPad 9 on sale at Amazon for just $269, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And other Apple iPad models are on sale too, including the iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad mini. These deals end at midnight, so you’ll want to check them out right away.
Top products in this article:
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB), $269 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $519 (reduced from $749)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular), $980 (reduced from $999)
Amazon has a ton of iPad models on sale now during its October Prime Day event, the Prime Early Access Sale. An iPad is a great choice for all ages. Young kids can use an iPad to access learning apps and watch age-appropriate videos. College students can load their ebooks and class materials onto their iPad to avoid lugging around heavy books. (Apple iPads are popular note-taking devices, especially when paired with the Apple Pencil or an Apple Magic keyboard.) Of course, Apple iPads are great for adults, too.
The iPad is an excellent choice for reading, drawing digital art, editing photos, posting on social media, browsing the internet and streaming your favorite shows. You can even use it as an especially portable laptop. (The powerful iPad Pro, in particular, is well-suited for this when paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard.) Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, including Apple TV+ and Apple Books.
Keep reading to find the best Apple iPad deals during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.
Right now you can score big fall savings on a wide variety of iPads including the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. Keep reading to discover the right Apple iPad for you.
Note: Apple iPad prices tend to vary by color, the amount of memory storage, and connectivity (i.e., you can buy a version that only connects via Wi-Fi, or one that connects via either Wi-Fi or cellular service). To make things easy on you, we’ve highlighted one sale price for each item.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($70) for drawing or note-taking.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $269 (reduced from $329)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $338 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $519 (reduced from $599)
The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the purple model with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (purple), $669 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple’s external Magic Keyboard ($80). It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $399 (reduced from $499)
If you’re worried about spotty or slow Wi-Fi or your student wants to be able to access the internet on the way to school, Amazon has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with celluar connectivity (64 GB), $549 (reduced from $649)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. Amazon and Walmart are both out of stock of the base level Apple iPad Pro 5, but the upgraded 256GB configuration is available on sale for $50 off at Amazon. You can also save $100 on an Apple iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi and 5G cellular connectivity at Amazon.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) Wi-Fi + Cellular, $999 (reduced from $1,100)
Once you’ve found the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a top-rated cover (especially if you’re buying the tablet for a younger student!). It’s also a good idea to get an Apple Pencil for note-taking. Here are top-rated accessories for the Apple iPad, including the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover.
The Apple Magic Keyboard is the ultimate accessory for the Apple iPad Pro. It attaches magnetically to turn your Apple tablet into a laptop with a trackpad, USB-C port for charging and backlit keys. It’s designed for use on 12.9-inch iPads (third, fourth and fifth generation models).
Apple Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, $344
The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.
Apple Pencil 2, $129
The older, first-generation Apple Pencil is also available at Amazon.
Apple Pencil, $99
If you want to add a more affordable keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard without the trackpad. It connects to the iPad through Bluetooth.
Apple Magic Keyboard, $94
The Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open the Smart Folio, your iPad will automatically wake. Smart Folio covers are available for all sizes and models of the Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color. The prices listed below are for the purple cover.
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9″), $99
Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9″), $76 and up
Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3″), $55 and up
Shop more on-sale Apple products including popular MacBooks and Apple Watches,
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 — and up. On Amazon, you can get it for as low as $267. Pricing varies by color
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $267 and up (reduced from $399)
The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale at Walmart and Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $308 and up (reduced from $429)
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $420 and up (reduced from $529)
This is one of the best deals you’re going to be able to find on a MacBook. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $799. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model — however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.
13″ MacBook Air (2020, space gray), $799 (reduced from $999)
13″ MacBook Air (2020, gold), $799 (reduced from $999)
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that’s brighter than the MacBook Air.
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,599 (regularly $1,999)
14″ Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,099 (regularly $2,499)
Save $100 on the new-for-2022 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. The laptop features a 13.6-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a backlit keyboard. Designed for portability, it weighs just 2.7 pounds and lasts for up to 18 hours on a single charge thanks to the Apple M2 chip.
13.6″ MacBook Air (2022 model, 8GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,199)
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $223 (reduced from $249)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $170 (reduced from $179)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They’re also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)
