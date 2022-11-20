Hulu set to hike prices for Hulu + Live TV bundle in December – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Hulu has begun sending out emails informing customers that they will soon be paying more for its popular Hulu + Live TV bundle.

“The price of Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) will increase from $75.99/month to $82.99/month beginning on 12/08/22,” the email reads.

The price adjustment will occur on the first billing cycle on or after December 8 unless customers choose to cancel before then.

Streaming services have chosen to hike prices across the board.

The YouTube Premium Family Plan is set to see a substantial price increase starting November 21, with the subscription jumping from $17.99 to $22.99.

Apple has also increased prices for its streaming services, raising the prices for Apple One, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ subscriptions.

In August, Netflix upped its ad-supported tier from $7 to $9 per month.

That is a crazy price. It is twice what I was paying for cable 20 years ago. The reconsolidation of the TV industry is inevitable at this point.

The last contact I had with anything Disney, was the Bobba Fett tv show. Then I left & don’t plan on going back.

This is still far less than I was paying Comcast who, being the single most disreputable company in the history of disreputable companies, will never see another dime from me…

I really enjoy Hulu live, but this sucks. They still don’t have AMC. May be time for a pause.

