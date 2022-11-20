Binance CEO CZ lashes out at Chinese media, The Block for spreading FUD – CryptoSlate

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $16,229.26 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,138.06 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Inactive, which gained 0%.

The Right Place to Buy, Earn, Exchange and Borrow against Your Crypto.

Binance’s CEO posted a thread explaining that the major Chinese news site 163 was spreading FUD via fake news, just like the global crypto news site Block also did three years ago.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

Crypto exchange giant Binance‘s CEO Changpeng Chao (CZ) posted a thread on his Twitter account, lashing out at the major Chinese news site 163 for publishing fake news on Binance to spread FUD.

The CEO also reminded the crowd that the global crypto news site The Block also spread FUD on Binance by posting an article with a misleading title three years ago.

CZ came across the fake news from 163 at 8:40 UTC on Aug. 18. Five hours later, he posted a thread lashing out at both 163 and later the Block for spreading FUD and showing how the BNB price had responded. He also noted that the original article from 163 was deleted, but many copies of it still roamed the internet.

According to his thread, the news source 163 wrote:

“Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, was arrested in the mansion during the FBI raid, and a room of BNB and BUSD was found in the basement of the mansion.”

CZ said the ridiculous reference to a “room full of BNB” should have signaled that the news was fake; however, it still spread quickly on the internet and social media groups.

As soon as the fake news spread, the BNB price fell almost 3%, from $310 to $301. An hour after the fall, the price started to bounce back. At press time, BNB is being traded for $303,4.

CZ concluded his thread by stating that the global crypto news outlet The Block also spread FUD three years ago, which caused the BNB price to fall from $24 to $18, erasing about $400 million from the market cap.

Although he did not disclose the details of The Block’s article, CZ mentioned that the title spread FUD by saying that the police “raided” the Binance office. According to CZ, this article spread very quickly as well, and The Block only corrected the title to “visit by authorities” three days later.

The coldest winter in crypto history has given many exchange giants a hard time. However, judging by the news, Binance seems unaffected by the winter conditions.

A recent report by CryptoSlate showed that Binance’s Bitcoin holdings started to spike in May 2022 to reach above 623,000 Bitcoins.

The exchange is also continuing its investments and hiring new employees as if the market conditions are preem. According to CZ, Binance can even purchase exchanges that are having financial troubles due to the winter conditions.

Zeynep is an academic who turned to crypto in 2018. Originating in social sciences, she is especially interested in the social impact of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and strongly believes in their transmuting power.

Directly from this Widget: the top CEXs + DEXs aggregated through Orion. No account, global access.

Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

BNB, or Binance Coin, is a cryptocurrency created by Binance. Learn More

Changpeng Zhao is a Chinese-Canadian business executive, who is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, as of April 2018. Learn More

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading more than 100 cryptocurrencies. Learn More

Struggling institutional crypto platform Genesis may be causing parent company DCG a billion-dollar problem that it cannot solve possibly linked to 3AC

Concerns surrounding Ethereum emerge following the FTX Exploiter’s movement of stolen funds out of ETH and into BTC.

While Buterin appreciates Singapore’s willingness to be supportive of crypto and blockchain, the country cannot have “one without the other”.

Asia currently holds 7.3% of the total Bitcoin supply as market moves inversely to the West

Their liabilities are evaluated as a part of an audit and are included in the proof-of-reserves.

Kris Marszalek dismisses talk Crypto.com is insolvent, saying we operate a different, more prudent business model to FTX.

Amid waning user trust in exchanges in the wake of the FTX collapse, Buterin discusses how CEXs can cryptographically prove solvency.

Gemini said it is working with Genesis to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program “as quickly as possible” but did not specify when withdrawals might resume.

Kraken Exchange CSO, Nick Percoco, just announced via a tweet reply that the hackers identity has been discovered

SBF loss over $15B in one day according to data reviewed from the Bloomberg Terminal

Coinglass data shows that FTX’s BTC balance is now negative at -197.95 BTC after over 20K BTC left the exchange in the past 24hrs

Their liabilities are evaluated as a part of an audit and are included in the proof-of-reserves.

For Investors looking for alternatives to centralized exchanges, Haru Invest may be a novel opportunity to earn yield during the bear market

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2022 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source