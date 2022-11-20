Apple might announce WWDC 2022 dates soon: What to expect – Business Today

Feedback

If reports are anything to go by, it is possible that Apple might announce WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2022 dates this week. Apple schedules WWDC in summer each year, and like the last two years, this year’s WWDC is expected to be an online event as well.

According to reports, WWDC 2022 should take place around the first week of June, as it mostly is the case. Google’s I/O is scheduled for May 11 and May 12, so WWDC 2022 happening in June also fits into the one-month gap the two companies have mostly maintained for their software events.

Now, some other reports have speculated that WWDC 2022 might kick off on June 13, which is a Tuesday, and carry on for the next three days ending on June 17. Apple’s WWDC is usually a four-day affair with CEO Tim Cook’s keynote flagging it all off.

Unlike the Spring event and the Fall event, Apple usually steers clear of making hardware announcements at WWDC and stick to software only. Thus, information regarding iOS, tvOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, etc is expected. We would also not be surprised if Apple slips in “one more thing” and unveils some new hardware, but that remains to be seen.

WWDC 2022 should give us a look at iOS 16, watchOS 8, etc., and we’ll learn what the new macOS is going to be called. These new OS’ will be rolling out over time across devices and this year the iPad-to-Mac synergy might be in sharper focus.

We’ll hopefully learn more once Apple does officially announce the WWDC 2022 dates.

