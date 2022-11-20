California stimulus check 2022: When will it come? How much do you get? – Deseret News

California stimulus check 2022: When will it come? How much do you...

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference. Newsom recently announced a $17 billion inflation relief package for Californians.

Nic Coury, Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that as part of a new state inflation relief package, 23 million Californians will be receiving up to $1,050 stimulus checks to aid in inflation costs.

The framework: California officials announced the framework of the $17 billion inflation relief package on Sunday. The package will include:

“That’s more money in your pocket to help you fill your gas tank and put food on the table,” the governor tweeted.

Where will the money come from? CBS News reports that the checks, designed as tax refunds, are coming from California’s $97 billion budget surplus.

How much money will each person get? ABC 7 Los Angeles says that the details were still being negotiated, but the current framework proposes that about $9.5 billion will go back to taxpayers.

When is the money coming? According to Fox 40 Sacramento, the payments should hit Californians’ bank accounts by late October.

