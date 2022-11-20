Vuzix introduces Ultralite smart glasses for iOS and Android – MIXED Reality News

Vuzix wants to conquer the consumer market with lightweight and fashionable tech eyewear. What does the Vuzix Ultralite offer?

Data glasses specialist Vuzix introduces a new pair of glasses for consumers: The Vuzix Ultralite is slim and robust, yet weighs as much as regular glasses and looks similar.

The Vuzix Ultralite only works with a mobile device. The smart glasses pair with a smartwatch or smartphone via Bluetooth. It then uses a Waveguide display to project the mobile device’s content directly into the wearer’s field of view. The glasses support Android and iOS devices.

The Vuzix Ultralite will be available in a variety of sizes, different colors and with different prescription lenses.| Image: Vuzix

Ultralite is intended for hands-free use and should therefore support voice control. However, Vuzix does not explicitly mention this feature. It is also unclear whether there is a touchpad. The battery life is stated at two days.

The smartglasses are available in different colors and sizes, as well as with different thicknesses of prescription lenses. The design looks decent enough, modern and should hardly be distinguishable from a normal pair of glasses at first glance.

With the specified 38 grams, the smart glasses would actually be a flyweight among their peers. For comparison: The AR headset Nreal Light weighs 143 grams with cable. The recommended maximum weight for normal glasses is 50 grams.

According to Vuzix, the Ultralite is suitable for language translations, subtitles, news, directions or checking your training status.

The Vuzix Ultralite is intended for consumers, but will not be sold directly. Instead, Vuzix plans to offer Ultralite as an OEM platform for manufacturers. The company is already working with consumer electronics brands to bring “the ultimate lightweight and affordable smart glasses solution to market.”

Vuzix can already be proud of its first award: The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) honors the Ultralite with a CES Innovation Award. With this award, the electronics trade show recognizes products with innovative designs. CES 2023 will take place from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas.

Recently, Vuzix also unveiled a pair of data glasses for the industry. The Vuzix Blade 2 is specially designed for companies and offers HD photography or video streaming for employees.

