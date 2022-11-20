Former San Diego seaman searching for UFO witnesses | Roger Marsh – NewsBreak Original

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

A man stationed on the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Venturous filed a report with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) as case N8OBSQP7 that occurred in the Gulf of Mexico on September 12, 1968 – on a ship bound for San Diego, CA.

“I would like to know if anyone else from the USCG Venturous has reported this,” the reporting witness stated. “In 1968, I was stationed on the USCG Cutter Venturous 625 sailing from Lorraine, Ohio, where it had been built, to San Diego, CA, where it was going to be stationed.

“Somewhere between Jamaica and the Panama Canal is where the sighting happened. After galley duty, myself and another seaman had gone up on the flight deck to relax and cool off before going to bed. We were both lying down on our backs looking up at the night sky and talking when I noticed a bright star.

“It seemed to be getting larger. This went on for maybe a minute or two. I finally mentioned it to Gary and asked him if he saw it. At that time, it sped up and was above us in a second. It was a huge sphere that was a bright light that lit up the water around the ship. It was so close I wanted to run but could not move.

“It circled the ship twice and then shot straight back up where it came from. There was just a slight humming noise that it made. There were three of us that I know of who saw it. Gary, Frank, the seaman on watch on top of the bridge, and myself.

“The people on watch on the bridge had to see it also. I asked Frank the next morning what had been put in the log about it. He told me the watch commander did not write anything. I never went up to the bridge to look at the logbook myself.

“I have tried to locate Frank and Gary via the Internet but have not been successful. I wanted to ask them if they remember this because it seems like a dream but one I will never forget. Perhaps I'm in denial but I know what I saw that night and deep down I know it wasn't a dream but rather a reality.”

Anyone with information about this case can get connected with the reporting witness by contacting MUFON.

