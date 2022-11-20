Ethereum Price Prediction for Today, October 22: ETH Holds Ground Against Bears – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ETH Hikes Relatively – October 22

ETH holds tightly around the $1,250 line against the US Dollar worth. Over fifteen hours of today’s trading session, the price has denatured between $1,315.85 and $1,294.87 value lines as the current percentage rate of trading is at 1.18 positive.

ETH Hikes Relatively: ETH Market

Key Levels:

Resistance levels: $1,500, $1,750, $2,000

Support levels: $1,100, $1,000, $900

ETH/USD – Daily Chart

The daily chart reveals ETH holds firmly around the $1,250 trading line against the US Dollar market. The 14-day SMA indicator is at $1,330.01 point, underneath the $1,495.78 value line of the 50-day SMA indicator. The horizontal line drew at the trading point mentioned earlier. The Stochastic Oscillators have been in the range values of 40 and 80 over time. And they are presently trying to cross northward at 53.03 and 64.82 range values.

It obtained that the crypto market is trading between the space of the 14-day SMA and the horizontal line drawn at the $1,250 level as ETH holds firmly around the value line in question. An attempt to favor a southward-moving direction against the value line will potentially force back the trading point lower to find support around the support levels of either $1,100 or $1,000 in the long run.

On the downside of the technical analysis, a sudden northward push against the trending zone of the smaller SMA will probably cause a continual rallying motion that can lead the trading situation to reach a resistance spot around the $1,500 level. In the meantime, the price tends to position around the value point in the following days’ operations to cause an indecision trading condition. Therefore, if that sentiment plays out, traders stay clear of the market in the meantime.



ETH/BTC Price Analysis

ETH holds merely stronger at a lower-high trading spot closely around the smaller SMA trend line. The 50-day SMA indicator is above the 14-day SMA indicator. The horizontal line is drawn beneath the trend lines of the trading SMA indicators to mark the pivotal zone the pairing crypto trade has been building a baseline. The Stochastic Oscillators have crossed their lines northbound to reach 79.15 and 89.04 range values. That shows that the base crypto is struggling to move against its counter-trading crypto.

Azeez Mustapha is a technical analyst with many years trading experience in the stock exchange and crypto markets. He has broad experience in forex trading, coaching, and funds management. Azeez provides daily articles covering the price movements of major cryptocurrencies., and has contributed to a range of respected publications and trading magazines. Find his other published work on Learn2.trade, and CryptoSignals.org.

