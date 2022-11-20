As ApeCoin and ImmutableX Falter, Snowfall Protocol Aims To Be The Forerunner Of The Token Battle – ZyCrypto

ApeCoin (APE) and ImmutableX (IMX) are two projects that have been failing to live up to the hype. ApeCoin (APE) has been on a downward spiral since its offering, while ImmutableX (IMX) has failed to release any games worth playing.

For true potential, a project needs to solve a significant problem. ApeCoin (APE) and ImmutableX (IMX) both have great potential, but their blockchain limits them. ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. This means that it is subject to Ethereum’s scalability issues.

ImmutableX (IMX) is a non-fungible token (NFT) project on the Ethereum blockchain. This means that this project is also siloed on Ethereum. While ApeCoin (APE) and ImmutableX (IMX) are exciting projects, they do not solve the problem of a lack of compatibility among the entire blockchain industry.

In contrast, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a cross-chain transfer ecosystem that enables users to swap assets across the most widely used chains. This is the solution that the blockchain industry needs to move forward. This is like how networks in a circuit board need to be able to communicate with each other for the entire system to work.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the solution that will connect all the siloed projects and allow for true compatibility in the blockchain industry. This is why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has already witnessed more than 140% growth at the beginning of its presale stage. All of the coins in stage 1 have already been sold. But you can still get in on the other stages here: https://presale.snowfallprotocol.io.

Both ApeCoin (APE) and ImmutableX (IMX) are highly dependent on the NFT industry. ApeCoin (APE) is the community token for the specific NFT collection ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’, and since its initial hype phase, ApeCoin (APE) has been in a downward spiral.

Immutable (IMX) is said to be able to power the next generation of Web3 games. Again, this is very niche and is not a wide enough solution. Most games under their production are also not that popular among mainstream gamers. For these reasons, Immutable (IMX) has been termed a dwindling project.

ApeCoin (APE) and ImmutableX (IMX) might have some potential, but they are limited by their blockchain and dependence on the NFT industry. In contrast, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is solving an industry-wide problem.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto.

