Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 now down by up to 40 percent on Amazon – Notebookcheck.net

Announced mid-December 2021 and released one month later, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 arrived on the market with Android 11-based software with One UI Core 3.1 on top. Now updated to Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1, this Unisoc Tiger T618-driven tablet is available on Amazon for various discounts, depending on the model.
Without further ado, these are the models currently available on Amazon, the discounts and prices:
As a conclusion, the best deals above are the 128 GB Dark Gray and Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablets, which can be acquired for less than one dollar more than the 32 GB Silver variant, and almost US$50 cheaper than the 64 GB Silver model.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 now on discount is an Amazon exclusive product that was designed for the US market. It is a very popular product, with 8,920 ratings and 663 answered questions so far. The global rating of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is 4.6/5, with 76 percent maximum scores and 14 percent 4/5 ratings. The breakdown of the ratings awarded to this 10.5-inch slate by feature starts with a 4/5 gaming score, followed by 4.2 for battery life and picture quality, 4.3 for touch screen, and 4.4/5 for screen quality and value for money.
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
