Love Island feud rumours reignite as girls snub Gemma Owen… – The US Sun

RUMOURS of a Love Island feud have bubbled to the surface again after Gemma Owen's latest Instagram post.

The 19 year old star shared a brand new exciting project to her Instagram account but her co-stars failed to congratulate or acknowledge her recent announcement.

Gemma was launching her latest business venture after Love Island with her new jewellery collection with Abbot Lyon.

Sharing a video of herself dressed in the jewels, brunette bombshell Gemma wrote: "Loving seeing you all wearing my @abbottlyon jewellery collection. Shop all of the pieces with the link in my bio 🫶🏼 ad."

However it has caused speculation of a falling out between Gemma and the girls after none of her co-stars responded to her post.

It comes amid speculation of an ongoing feud between Gemma and fellow islander Paige Thorne in particular.

Gemma failed to mention Paige when responding to who of her co-stars she has kept in touch with since the ITV2 programme.

In a Q and A posted to her YouTube, Gemma said: "Out of the girls, all of the girls I was in the final with I was close with, I got on with Tash and Ekin, all of the girls really.

"All of the final girls. Antigoni as well."

It comes as Paige also fulled speculation of a secret feud with Gemma, as well.

On her Instagram, Paige respoded to a fan question, saying: "All of them mostly!" Paige replied. "Have to remember everyone's super busy atm but I'm in touch with these guys the most."

She then posted the Instagram handles of Antigoni Buxton, Tasha Ghouri, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

Earlier this week, Tasha also found herself being snubbed by co-stars at her latest fashion launch when only a handful turned up to support her.

It will come as a shock to fans of the reality dating show as the girls on this series appeared to be incredibly close during their time in the villa.

