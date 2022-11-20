Cadillac's Stunning 2023 LYRIQ EV is Finalist for 2023 NAIAS Utility of the Year – Torque News

Cadillac’s groundbreaking 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ is one of three electric vehicles that are vying for the 2023 North American International Auto Show Utility or SUV of the Year. The LYRIC is the first Cadillac built on GM’s new Ultium platform. The Ultium can be scaled to fit different sized vehicles. The GMC HUMMER EV also uses the Ultium architecture as will GM’s future EVs.

What Makes 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ So Special

The LYRIQ is offered in both RWD and AWD models. The RWD models will have 340 HP (255 kW). The AWD will have 500 HP (373 kW). That version adds a second drive unit, placed at the front of the vehicle to enhance vehicle dynamics and performance. The LYRIQ RWD gets an EPA-estimated 312 miles on a full charge. Mileage figures for the more powerful AWD model are still pending. The LYRIQ will have standard Regen on Demand braking and feature One-Pedal Driving. Both features are seen as huge pluses in the EV driving world to extend driving range as much as possible.

Cadillac was determined to make the LYRIQ a showstopper. It has a huge 33-inch LED display and rich LED lighting. It features a glass roof. It has the latest high-end technology including a 19-speaker audio system, noise cancellation and Google compatibility. The LYRIQ starts at $61,795. The RWD versions are already being delivered, the AWD should be arriving early next year.

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Features Quicker Charging

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ RWD and AWD both have DC fast charging capability enabling an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes. Every Cadillac LYRIQ comes with a portable dual-level cordset charger, which enables customers to charge their vehicles from both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets. Through Cadillac accessories, customers will be able to purchase faster 11.5 kilowatt or 19.2kW wall-mounted charging stations. By installing a 240-volt outlet or wall charger, customers can reduce the time it takes to charge a depleted battery from 3 days to overnight.

Other 2023 NAIAS Utility of the Year Finalists

As I mentioned, all three of the SUV or Utility of the Year Finalists are electric vehicles. The Cadillac LYRIQ is competing against two less expensive vehicles. The Genesis GV60 is just slightly less expensive starting at $59,290. It is also a luxury model, from the South Korean based Genesis. The third contender is also from the South Korean company Kia. The Kia EV6 has a base price of $41,400 but is not nearly as luxurious as the Genesis or Cadillac model.

The winners of the 2023 NAIAS Car, Utility and Truck of the year will be announced January 11, 2023, even though the 2023 NAIAS Auto Show has been moved to September 13-24.

Mary Conway is a professional automotive journalist and has decades of experience specializing in automotive news analysis. She covered the Detroit Three for more than twenty years for the ABC affiliate, in Detroit. Her affection for the Motor City comes naturally. Her father ran a gas station while Mary was growing up, in Wisconsin.

