The latest industry news
Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte., told South Korean prosecutors on Thursday that he did not sell the LUNA cryptocurrency at its peak before the token price imploded, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported.
See related article: South Korea freezes Terra cofounder Daniel Shin’s US$104 mln in assets; CEO Do Kwon tweets he was wrong, not fraudulent
See related article: Terra cofounder Daniel Shin’s Chai Corp. raided by S.Korean authorities
Danny is a journalist at Forkast.News. Originally from South Korea, Danny has produced content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.
subscribe to our newsletter
Get the best of Forkast delivered to your inbox daily
subscribe to our newsletter
Get the best of Forkast delivered to your inbox daily
Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100M LUNA cashout – Forkast News
The latest industry news