Terra cofounder Daniel Shin denies $100M LUNA cashout – Forkast News

Daniel Shin, the cofounder of Terraform Labs Pte., told South Korean prosecutors on Thursday that he did not sell the LUNA cryptocurrency at its peak before the token price imploded, local media outlet Global Economy Newspaper reported.

Danny is a journalist at Forkast.News. Originally from South Korea, Danny has produced content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

