Birkenstock sandals worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1970s sell at auction with accompanying NFT – ABC News

The sandals worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs while pacing the California home where he created the company have sold for nearly $327,000 at auction.

The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said.

"The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs's feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring $US60,000 ($89,570), but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $US218,750 ($326,541.25).

The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs's parents' house in Los Altos, California.

In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Julien's Auctions has also sold John Lennon's glasses and hundreds of other historic celebrity artefacts in recent weeks as part of its Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll auction.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

