Top 3 Soccer Tokens With the Highest Profit in the Last 24 Hours – The VR Soldier

While the world cup is just days away, these soccer tokens have recorded massive price increases in the last 24 hours, among some other popular tokens such as PSG, ACM, ATM, BAR, CITY, and JUV.

Soccer tokens have a total market capitalization of $148,329,097 and a total trading volume of $57,437,124.

Note: This List is sorted by their price increase from lowest to highest

In addition to being a game, MiniFootball is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that combines the most remarkable aspects of football and doge.

The world’s greatest community has been created by the best football fans and doge users. Numerous A-List athletes, like Ronaldinho, Marcelo, Vinicius Jr., Arda Turan, Arturo Vidal, and others, have thrown their support for $MFT.

MiniFootball started as a meme coin, but as it has grown, its focus has shifted from being a meme to being a utility token with its own game, one of the best games out there and one that is Nft-capable.

The recent price increase is linked to the recent exchange listing announcement from the team.

November 17th Ronaldinho will join MiniFootball telegram group.

Bitmart and Gate listing this week and next.

Huge things are on the way as we have only started the marketing campaign today.

Get ready. 🔥#bnb #bsc #BSCGemsAlert #BSCGems #Gateio #BNBChain #Qatar2022 #binance pic.twitter.com/Bdcs1FLEF5

— Mini Football (@MiniFootballBsc) November 13, 2022

Exchange: MINIFOOTBALL is currently trading live on CoinEx, PancakeSwap (V2), CoinTiger, DigiFinex, and LBank.

The primary goal of SoccerInu is to establish itself as the largest and most secure utility meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain, as revealed by the project team.

The team will keep expanding with marketing, utilities, and other areas until they hit their top targets. Soccerinu’s platform is innovative because it differs from other meme currencies.

The coin has several characteristics, including limits on anti-whale wallets and liquidity locks. Additionally, it has an LP lock of 100% and 8% purchase and sale fees.

The recent price increase is supposedly linked to the recent DApp upgrade.

7 Days to Fifa World Cup! We have Update about DAPP! We're Been busy on this, DAPP ready by Monday, and we getting several callers to update.#SoccerInu #Binance #WorldCup2022 #QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/h5r08SCwC1

— Soccerinu (@Soccerinu_bsc) November 13, 2022

Exchange: SOCCER is currently trading live on Finexbox, PancakeSwap (V2).

With the World Cup approaching, Fifa Inu (Fifa Inu is not affiliated with FIFA) is the newest member of the Binance Smart Chain and is prepared to take things to the next level.

Fifa inu seeks to include a unique betting bot that was explicitly created to guarantee a very high likelihood of winning.

These gains will be invested back into $FINU tokens, which will inevitably support the chart.

Additionally, aggressive marketing and @anant parker’s involvement will guarantee that it reaches a sizable audience of football supporters.

Exchange: FINU is currently trading live on PancakeSwap (V2).

