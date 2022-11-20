Crypto prices today: Bitcoin up by 3.37%, Ethereum and Solana recorded gains – India Today

By Nidhi Bhardwaj, Nidhi Bhardwaj: Early on November 11, major cryptocurrencies were trading up, with the market cap of all cryptocurrencies rising 4.19 percent from the previous day to $869.62 billion. On the other hand, the total volume of the crypto market plummeted by 25.25 percent to $141.65 billion as recorded over the last 24 hours.

DeFi's 24-hour volume was $6.61B, which is 4.69 percent of the overall volume of the cryptocurrency market.

According to Coinmarketcap, the price of Bitcoin was about $17,074.78, and is up by 3.37 percent, highlighting an increase of 0.07 percent over the last day. Ethereum is also up 6.44 percent from yesterday to Friday morning and is currently trading at $1,239.31.

At the time of writing(1030), other trending currencies like Tether fell by 0.07 percent and are worth $0.997053. In contrast to yesterday, the Solana's price is up 9.24 percent to trade at $16.28. Nonetheless, FTX, which has become the talk of the town, is up 37.85 percent from its most recent downtrading value.

Today's top gainers include FTX, Chillz, which advanced by 22.43 percent, Chain, which is up by 18.91 percent, and Lido DAO with a 15.30 percent gain. Oppositely, Quant, ImmutableX, UNUS SED LEO, and yesterday's top gainer, Terra Classic, were among the top losers.

From yesterday's 18.19 percent decline in the meme coins, their current value is up by 10.17 percent to their present trading price of $0.024522. Dogecoin, Elon Musk's ‘favourite’ cryptocurrency, is up 4.32 percent to $0.085752, while Shiba Inu is up 3.64 percent to $0.000010.

The top Metaverse token remains green today. Metaverse ETP increased by 5.02 percent while Decentraland grew by 4.84 percent and Apecoin had 2.12 percent gains, currently at $0.02295, $0.085752, and $3.28, respectively.

